PRESS DIGEST - British business - Feb 7

The Times
UK SHOPPERS CONFIDENCE FALTERS
British shoppers reverted to a bunker mentality over the new
year, according to gloomy sales figures that quash any hope of
consumers pulling the economy clear of a double-dip recession.
CHINA SAYS IT WILL IGNORE EU CARBON CHARGE
China has banned its airlines from complying with a European
scheme to limit carbon emissions, saying that it would infringe
its sovereignty.
The Telegraph
GREECE REFUSES TO BOW TO TROIKA PAYMASTERS
Greek politicians refused to yield to the austerity demands
of their "troika" paymasters despite a stark warning from German
chancellor Angela Merkel that the stand-off threatened the
"entire eurozone".
GLENCORE, XSTRATA SET TO ENTER FTSE TOP TEN
Miner Xstrata and trading house Glencore
will on Tuesday unveil details for their $90 billion merger,
which will see the new copper-to-commodities trading titan
catapulted to seventh place in the UK's FTSE 100.
The Guardian
UNITED NATIONS BUYS WHEAT FROM GLENCORE DESPITE PLEDGE
Glencore was the single biggest supplier of wheat
to the UN's World Food Programme despite a pledge by the United
Nations agency to buy food from "very poor farmers".
The Independent
SMITH & NEPHEW SETTLES US BRIBERY ALLEGATIONS
Smith & Nephew, the FTSE 100 maker of artificial hips
and knees, funnelled 6 million pounds ($9.48 million) through
shell companies in the UK to pay bribes to Greek doctors over
more than a decade, it was revealed on Monday.
UK GAS PRICES SOAR AS TEMPERATURES PLUNGE
Plunging temperatures and a supply squeeze sent British
wholesale gas prices soaring to their highest level in nearly
six years on Sunday, as Europe shivered in the grip of the big
freeze.