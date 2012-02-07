PRESS DIGEST - British business - Feb 7

The Times

UK SHOPPERS CONFIDENCE FALTERS

British shoppers reverted to a bunker mentality over the new year, according to gloomy sales figures that quash any hope of consumers pulling the economy clear of a double-dip recession.

CHINA SAYS IT WILL IGNORE EU CARBON CHARGE

China has banned its airlines from complying with a European scheme to limit carbon emissions, saying that it would infringe its sovereignty.

The Telegraph

GREECE REFUSES TO BOW TO TROIKA PAYMASTERS

Greek politicians refused to yield to the austerity demands of their "troika" paymasters despite a stark warning from German chancellor Angela Merkel that the stand-off threatened the "entire eurozone".

GLENCORE, XSTRATA SET TO ENTER FTSE TOP TEN

Miner Xstrata and trading house Glencore will on Tuesday unveil details for their $90 billion merger, which will see the new copper-to-commodities trading titan catapulted to seventh place in the UK's FTSE 100.

The Guardian

UNITED NATIONS BUYS WHEAT FROM GLENCORE DESPITE PLEDGE

Glencore was the single biggest supplier of wheat to the UN's World Food Programme despite a pledge by the United Nations agency to buy food from "very poor farmers".

The Independent

SMITH & NEPHEW SETTLES US BRIBERY ALLEGATIONS

Smith & Nephew, the FTSE 100 maker of artificial hips and knees, funnelled 6 million pounds ($9.48 million) through shell companies in the UK to pay bribes to Greek doctors over more than a decade, it was revealed on Monday.

UK GAS PRICES SOAR AS TEMPERATURES PLUNGE

Plunging temperatures and a supply squeeze sent British wholesale gas prices soaring to their highest level in nearly six years on Sunday, as Europe shivered in the grip of the big freeze.