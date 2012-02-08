PRESS DIGEST - British business - Feb 8

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
The Times
SHAREHOLDERS THREATEN REVOLT OVER GLENCORE DEAL
Glencore was facing growing investor opposition on Tuesday night to its $90 billion tie-up with Xstrata as it fired the starting gun on the biggest mining merger in history.
LITTLE CHEF SET FOR ADMINISTRATION
British roadside restaurateur Little Chef will be put through administration after its private equity owner said talks with landlords to leave its unprofitable sites had collapsed
The Telegraph
GLENCORE CEO URGED TO WAIVE BONUS PAYMENT
Glencore Chief Executive Mick Davis has been put on notice to waive his $17.46 million bonus for the completion of Xstrata's $86 billion merger with Glencore.
GREEK CRISIS DEEPENS AS TALKS FALTER
Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos was on struggling to maintain international credibility after missing a third deadline in a week to deliver an austerity agreement needed to release a 130 billion euros ($172.15 billion) bailout package.
The Guardian
OSBORNE SAYS UK MUST FIGHT 'ANTI-BUSINESS CULTURE'
British finance minister George Osborne says the UK government is determined to fight an anti-business culture as ministers seek to fend off criticism from high-profile financial figures of their handling of bonuses at Royal Bank of Scotland and Network Rail.
The Independent
PENSION FUNDS CELEBRATE AS BP INCREASES DIVIDEND
BP brought cheer to Britain's pension funds as the oil giant hiked its quarterly dividend by 14 percent.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.