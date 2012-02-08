PRESS DIGEST - British business - Feb 8

The Times

SHAREHOLDERS THREATEN REVOLT OVER GLENCORE DEAL

Glencore was facing growing investor opposition on Tuesday night to its $90 billion tie-up with Xstrata as it fired the starting gun on the biggest mining merger in history.

LITTLE CHEF SET FOR ADMINISTRATION

British roadside restaurateur Little Chef will be put through administration after its private equity owner said talks with landlords to leave its unprofitable sites had collapsed

The Telegraph

GLENCORE CEO URGED TO WAIVE BONUS PAYMENT

Glencore Chief Executive Mick Davis has been put on notice to waive his $17.46 million bonus for the completion of Xstrata's $86 billion merger with Glencore.

GREEK CRISIS DEEPENS AS TALKS FALTER

Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos was on struggling to maintain international credibility after missing a third deadline in a week to deliver an austerity agreement needed to release a 130 billion euros ($172.15 billion) bailout package.

The Guardian

OSBORNE SAYS UK MUST FIGHT 'ANTI-BUSINESS CULTURE'

British finance minister George Osborne says the UK government is determined to fight an anti-business culture as ministers seek to fend off criticism from high-profile financial figures of their handling of bonuses at Royal Bank of Scotland and Network Rail.

The Independent

PENSION FUNDS CELEBRATE AS BP INCREASES DIVIDEND

BP brought cheer to Britain's pension funds as the oil giant hiked its quarterly dividend by 14 percent.