PRESS DIGEST - British business - Feb 9

The Times

TRUSTEES EMPTIED PENSION FUNDS TO GAMBLE ON PROPERTY

Pension experts were appalled on Wednesday when it was disclosed that a company pension fund had been effectively hijacked by its trustees, who sold its conventional assets, geared up the proceeds with bank debt and bet almost the whole lot on speculative property developments.

UK'S CAMERON TO EXAMINE NORDIC STYLE GENDER QUOTAS

British Prime Minister David Cameron will examine controversial plans for Scandinavian-style gender quotas to increase the proportion of women directors in the UK.

The Telegraph

EU REGULATORS ORDER INSPECTION OF A380 FLEET

European safety regulators have ordered inspections of the entire fleet of A380 superjumbos after initial checks revealed cracks inside the wings.

GM RESTRUCTURING PLANS THREATENS UK WORKER

Workers at one of Britain's largest car plants are facing new concerns about their future as General Motors considers restructuring its loss-making European arm with "everything on the table".

EURO SOARS AS ECB OFFERS DEBT DEAL TO GREECE

The euro neared a two-month high amid speculation that Greek politicians were ready to yield to the demands of their troika paymasters, despite a chaotic run-up to the talks.

The Guardian

BANK OF ENGLAND SEEN ANNOUNCING QUANTITATIVE EASING ROUND

The Bank of England is widely expected to set the printing presses in motion again this week by announcing billions more in its quantitative easing programme

The Independent

RBS BOSS HESTER ADMITS HE NEARLY QUIT OVER BONUS

Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive Stephen Hester admitted on Wednesday that he considered quitting as chief executive of the taxpayer-owned bank when the row over his 963,000 pound ($1.52 million) bonus was at its most "depressing".

RECKITT LOOKS FOR EMERGING GROWTH AS EUROPE STALLS

Reckitt Benckiser's new boss, Rakesh Kapoor, took a gamble on emerging markets on Wednesday as the consumer goods giant wrestles against sluggish growth and fierce competition in the West.