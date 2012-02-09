PRESS DIGEST - British business - Feb 9

The Times
TRUSTEES EMPTIED PENSION FUNDS TO GAMBLE ON PROPERTY
Pension experts were appalled on Wednesday when it was
disclosed that a company pension fund had been effectively
hijacked by its trustees, who sold its conventional assets,
geared up the proceeds with bank debt and bet almost the whole
lot on speculative property developments.
UK'S CAMERON TO EXAMINE NORDIC STYLE GENDER QUOTAS
British Prime Minister David Cameron will examine
controversial plans for Scandinavian-style gender quotas to
increase the proportion of women directors in the UK.
The Telegraph
EU REGULATORS ORDER INSPECTION OF A380 FLEET
European safety regulators have ordered inspections of the
entire fleet of A380 superjumbos after initial checks revealed
cracks inside the wings.
GM RESTRUCTURING PLANS THREATENS UK WORKER
Workers at one of Britain's largest car plants are facing
new concerns about their future as General Motors
considers restructuring its loss-making European arm with
"everything on the table".
EURO SOARS AS ECB OFFERS DEBT DEAL TO GREECE
The euro neared a two-month high amid speculation that Greek
politicians were ready to yield to the demands of their troika
paymasters, despite a chaotic run-up to the talks.
The Guardian
BANK OF ENGLAND SEEN ANNOUNCING QUANTITATIVE EASING ROUND
The Bank of England is widely expected to set the printing
presses in motion again this week by announcing billions more in
its quantitative easing programme
The Independent
RBS BOSS HESTER ADMITS HE NEARLY QUIT OVER BONUS
Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive Stephen
Hester admitted on Wednesday that he considered quitting as
chief executive of the taxpayer-owned bank when the row over his
963,000 pound ($1.52 million) bonus was at its most
"depressing".
RECKITT LOOKS FOR EMERGING GROWTH AS EUROPE STALLS
Reckitt Benckiser's new boss, Rakesh Kapoor, took a
gamble on emerging markets on Wednesday as the consumer goods
giant wrestles against sluggish growth and fierce competition in
the West.