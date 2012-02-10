PRESS DIGEST - British business - Feb 10

The Times

SHAREHOLDERS LINE UP TO RESIST GLENCORE MERGER

One of the most influential investors in London's financial district has publicly rejected the terms of Glencore's $90 billion planned merger with Xstrata as shareholders demands for a better deal intensify.

RIO TINTO CHIEF WAIVES BONUS

Rio Tinto's chief executive has decided to waive a bonus of up to 2 million pounds ($3.17 million) because of a disastrous acquisition that happened on his watch.

The Telegraph

BARCLAYS WINS ROLE IN GLENCORE MERGER

Last-minute lobbying by Barclays has secured it a role advising on the mega-merger of trading giant Glencore and miner Xstrata after originally being left off the advisory roster for the 54-billion-pound deal.

RBS PENSIONERS LATEST VICTIMS OF RBS COST CUTTING

Pensioners of Royal Bank of Scotland have become the latest victims of the state-backed lender's push to cut costs after being informed the annual lunch programme for former staff had been cancelled.

The Guardian

GREECE BOWS TO NEW AUSTERITY MEASURES

European finance ministers are piling the pressure on Greece to come good on pledges to slash public spending to the bone before closing a deal on a new 130 billion euros bailout - even as the prospect of a disastrous default looms closer.

The Independent

BOE PUMPS MORE CASH INTO UK ECONOMY

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee yesterday announced plans to inject a further 50 billion pounds into the ailing British economy over the next three months.