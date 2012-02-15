PRESS DIGEST - British business - Feb 15

The Times

GREEK RESCUE PACKAGE IN DOUBT

Greece's historic 230 billion pound ($360 billion) lifeline was in grave doubt on Tuesday night after European finance ministers postponed a meeting that was expected to rubberstamp the bailout, accusing Athens of failing to meet its obligations.

ROTHSCHILD LOSES CONTROL OF BUMI BOARD

The billionaire financier Nathaniel Rothschild has suffered his second defeat in a week, losing control of the board of Bumi at the hands of the mining company's Indonesian investors.

LLOYDS SET TO SPLASH OUT ON THAI FLOODS

Lloyd's said that it had provisionally calculated a claims bill of $2.2 billion for its member insurers after the Thai floods, meaning the world's oldest insurance market is liable for up to 15 percent of a natural disaster set to cost the insurance industry up to $20 billion.

The Daily Telegraph

UK FAMILIES TO BENEFIT FROM INFLATION DROP

Households are expected to receive a welcome boost on Wednesday when the Bank of England signals that inflation will fall below 2 percent in the coming months, offering consumers some respite after two years of shrinking incomes.

CWW CHIEF SET FOR SALE JACKPOT

Cable & Wireless Worldwide's new chief executive, Gavin Darby, stands to make more than 600,000 pounds from the sale of the company to Vodafone, after less than three months' work.

The Guardian

FEARS GROW FOR THOUSANDS OF GENERAL MOTORS UK JOBS

Britain's business secretary, Vince Cable, met executives from General Motors last week to discuss the automotive group's UK operations amid speculation that 2,800 jobs are under threat at one of the country's largest car factories.

The Independent

RELIEF FOR BOE AS INFLATION FALLS

The Bank of England gained crucial ground in its battle to tame the soaring cost of living on Wednesday as inflation fell in January to its lowest level for more than a year.