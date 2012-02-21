PRESS DIGEST - British business - Feb 21

The Times
BIDDERS NARROWED DOWN FOR EDINBURGH AIRPORT
A shortlist of bidders was drawn up on Monday for the 500
million pounds ($793 million) auction of Edinburgh airport and
some have been told already that they are through to the next
round, having submitted indicative offers last week.
INVESTIGATION FORCES INSURER 'TO THE BRINK'
The embattled insurer CPP was fighting for its life
on Monday after the UK financial regulator ordered it to review
past sales for potential misselling claims.
The Telegraph
EURO ZONE LEADERS AT ODDS OVER GREEK DEAL
European powers were struggling on Monday to reach a deal on
a Greek rescue as politicians doggedly refused to either lower
Athens' debt targets or to boost the 130 billion euros ($172
billion) bailout fund.
LLOYDS CHIEF UNDER PRESSURE OVER SIGNING-ON FEE
Antonio Horta-Osorio, Lloyds Banking Group's chief
executive, has come under pressure to hand back part of his
signing-on award.
The Guardian
IRAN THREATENS TO EXTEND OIL EMBARGO
Iran has warned it may extend an oil embargo imposed on
Britain and France to other European countries, and launched a
military exercise to strengthen key nuclear sites against air
strikes as a team of UN inspectors arrived in the country.
The Independent
LLOYDS TO CUT BONUSES FOR ALL STAFF
The bonus pot for all of Lloyds Banking Group's
106,000 staff is to be cut this year due to the payment
protection insurance (PPI) insurance mis-selling scandal, the
company said on Monday.
MISYS SHARES ROCKET AMID TAKEOVER TALK
The long-lost contested takeover bid resurfaced yesterday in
the form of a 1.2 billion pound play for the software outfit
Misys.