PRESS DIGEST - British business - Feb 22

The Times
CBI CRITICISES UK OPPOSITION TAX-CUT PROPOSALS
The Labour Party's tax-cutting proposals are affordable and
would undermine investors' confidence in Britain, the head of
the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said on Tuesday.
GREEK BAILOUT NEWS HELPS WALL STREET
The Dow Jones industrial average went through the
13,000-points level for the first time in nearly four years amid
optimism about the bailout for Greece and upbeat company
results.
The Telegraph
UK TAX RATE "FAILING TO BOOST REVENUES"
The amount of income tax paid in Britain fell sharply last
month in the first formal indication that the new 50 pence
higher rate is not raising the expected amount of revenue.
TESCO OFFERS TO PAY JOBLESS FOR WORK EXPERIENCE
Tesco has offered to pay work experience candidates
referred to the supermarket through Jobcentre Plus, which helps
find work for the unemployment, after a public outcry on Twitter
led to activists gatecrashing a store.
QE "NOT ALL BAD NEWS FOR PENSIONERS"
British pensioners have not been hit as hard as they say by
quantitative easing and should accept that they must bear the
burden of the downturn alongside working households, according
to Charlie Bean, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England.
The Guardian
PAYPAL HANDS IRELAND BIGGEST POST-CRISIS JOBS BOOST
Irish premier Enda Kenny has described the creation of 1,000
new jobs in Ireland by Ebay's online payment group
PayPal as a signal of confidence in the country and its people
even though the nation continues to struggle with recession and
the euro crisis.
The Independent
UK'S CBI CALLS FOR SCRAPPING OF CARBON PENALTY
The CBI is calling on the government to overhaul the penalty
system for excessive carbon emissions, branding its handling of
the 1 billion pounds-a-year carbon reduction scheme as dishonest
and "discredited" and demanding that it is scrapped.
HSBC TO ISSUE SHARES TO PAY UK BONUSES
HSBC is to issue tens of millions of pounds worth
of new shares to pay its top staff their bonuses.