PRESS DIGEST - British business - Feb 24

The Times

OSBORNE MOVES ON WEALTHY WHO DODGE PAYING HOME TAXES

George Osborne is set to disappoint Liberal Democrats who are pressing him to deliver a massive windfall in the Budget from tighter stamp duty rules. The Chancellor is poised to make it harder to move properties offshore and so dodge tax by transferring ownership into companies.

RBS PREPARES TO FLOAT DIRECT LINE

Churchill, Direct Line and Green Flag are set to be floated on the London stock market this year in a bumper City listing that could value Royal Bank of Scotland's insurance arm at about £5 billion. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been hired to manage a flotation of RBS Insurance.

OFT CHIEF TO BOW OUT AFTER SEVEN BRUISING YEARS

John Fingleton is to close the file on his career at the Office of Fair Trading after seven years of taking on - and falling out with - some of Britain's most powerful industries and business leaders. Mr Fingleton, 46, chief executive since 2005, said he will leave this year. He has no job to go to.

The Telegraph

NEWS OF THE WORLD BOSSES ORDERED EMAILS TO BE DELETED

New evidence of a cover-up of phone hacking at the News of the World has been disclosed in court documents, which show the company created a policy to delete emails which could be used against it in legal proceedings. The documents say the policy's stated aim was "to eliminate in a consistent manner" emails that "could be unhelpful in the context of future litigation.

WEAK GROWTH IS THE 'NEW NORMAL', ANDREW SENTANCE WARNS

Britain better get used to weak growth and a bumpy recovery as that is the best the economy can expect over the next four to five years, a former Bank of England rate-setter has warned. Sentance described "the current phase of disappointing growth and volatility" as "the new normal".

FORMER GREGGS CHIEF ATTACKS EXECUTIVE PAY

The former chief executive of bakery Greggs has attacked the culture of "excessive" boardroom pay in the UK. Sir Michael Darrington, who led the company for 25 years before retiring in 2008, said he plans to launch a campaign against boardroom pay deals.

The Independent

OSBORNE REVIVES PLAN TO LET BOSSES 'HIRE AND FIRE AT WILL'

Controversial plans to make it easier for companies to "hire and fire" workers may be revived by George Osborne in next month's Budget but have provoked a fresh battle with the Liberal Democrats. The Chancellor is under pressure from Conservative MPs to relax employment protection laws as part of a "go for growth" package to be included in his Budget on 21 March.

JUDGE WARNS MURDOCH: YOUR TRIALS AREN'T OVER

News International closed off the first wave of phone-hacking claims last night by reaching a settlement with Charlotte Church - but was immediately told by a High Court judge that a trial date for the second wave of claimants will be set next week.

The Guardian

UK TO NARROWLY ESCAPE RECESSION, EUROPEAN COMMISSION FORECASTS

The UK will narrowly escape recession in the first half of this year as Europe as a whole stagnates and the eurozone suffers a short-lived, "mild" contraction, according to the latest forecasts from Brussels.