PRESS DIGEST: British Business - June 19

The Times
TESCO TAKES "SMALL STEP IN RIGHT DIRECTION" AND LEAVES JAPAN
Nine years of struggling to get any kind of foothold have
ended with Tesco paying 40 million pounds ($62.68
million) to secure its exit from Japan.
DISSIDENT INVESTOR BLINKS AND CONCEDES TELECOMS TAKEOVER
VICTORY TO VODAFONE
The curtain was drawn on one of the most turbulent chapters
in the story of British telecoms yesterday when a brief show of
hands passed the embattled fixed-line business Cable and
Wireless Worldwide to Vodafone.
The Guardian
EX-CHIEF LEADS 8 BLN POUND BID FOR EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE
Former Everything Everywhere Chief Executive Tom Alexander's
daring 8 billion pound ($12.54 billion) bid for his ex-employer,
the UK's largest mobile phone company, could take the form of a
joint venture with France Telecom.
SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE DROPS 15-MONTH INVESTIGATION INTO
VINCENT TCHENGUIZ
The Serious Fraud Office has abandoned its investigation
into the Mayfair property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz 15 months
after investigators raided his home and offices using a flawed
search warrant as part of the SFO's biggest inquiry in almost a
decade
The Independent
CAMERON'S FUNDRAISER CAUGHT IN 6,000 POUND CORPORATE DEAL
FOR HOUSE OF LORDS DINNER
The treasurer of the Conservative Party was accused last
night of breaking parliamentary anti-sleaze rules after
arranging to host a private dinner in the House of Lords for
paying American Express card-holders.