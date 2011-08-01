PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 1

The Times
BLUE SKY THINKING: AMERICAN AIRLINES HOPES FOR BA MERGER
American Airlines has raised the prospect of a full
merger with British Airways and Iberia in a
move that would create the world's biggest airline.
The Telegraph
CHARTER PUT UNDER PRESSURE TO ENGAGE WITH MELROSE
Charter will today receive a letter from its second
biggest shareholder formally demanding the engineer open its
books to Melrose , the would-be-buyer proposing a 1.4
billion pound takeover.
TWO BILLION POUND HIT ON 'CASINO' BANKERS
Profits at the investment banking arms of Britain's largest
banks are forecast to have fallen by 2 billion pounds in the
first half of the year as the business were hit by a combination
of deteriorating market conditions and higher funding costs.
The Independent
PREPARE FOR UNIVERSITY PLACES CHAOS, ADMISSIONS CHIEF WARNS
More than 200,000 university applicants will fail to get
places this year, the head of admissions service has warned, in
a repeat of last summer's chaotic scramble following the
publication of A-level results.
COOPER INDUSTRIES TO GIVE UP ON LAIRD TAKEOVER
Cooper Industries appears set to withdraw its
planned 875 million pound acquisition for British rival Laird
, the electronics components group, after both parties
were unable to agree on a price.
The Guardian
HSBC MAY SHED 30,000 JOBS IN COST-CUTTING DRIVE
At least 30,000 jobs are expected to be axed at HSBC over
three years as the UK's largest banks cut costs in an effort to
bolster returns to shareholders.
