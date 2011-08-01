PRESS DIGEST - British business - Aug 1

The Times

BLUE SKY THINKING: AMERICAN AIRLINES HOPES FOR BA MERGER

American Airlines has raised the prospect of a full merger with British Airways and Iberia in a move that would create the world's biggest airline.

The Telegraph

CHARTER PUT UNDER PRESSURE TO ENGAGE WITH MELROSE

Charter will today receive a letter from its second biggest shareholder formally demanding the engineer open its books to Melrose , the would-be-buyer proposing a 1.4 billion pound takeover.

TWO BILLION POUND HIT ON 'CASINO' BANKERS

Profits at the investment banking arms of Britain's largest banks are forecast to have fallen by 2 billion pounds in the first half of the year as the business were hit by a combination of deteriorating market conditions and higher funding costs.

The Independent

PREPARE FOR UNIVERSITY PLACES CHAOS, ADMISSIONS CHIEF WARNS

More than 200,000 university applicants will fail to get places this year, the head of admissions service has warned, in a repeat of last summer's chaotic scramble following the publication of A-level results.

COOPER INDUSTRIES TO GIVE UP ON LAIRD TAKEOVER

Cooper Industries appears set to withdraw its planned 875 million pound acquisition for British rival Laird , the electronics components group, after both parties were unable to agree on a price.

The Guardian

HSBC MAY SHED 30,000 JOBS IN COST-CUTTING DRIVE

At least 30,000 jobs are expected to be axed at HSBC over three years as the UK's largest banks cut costs in an effort to bolster returns to shareholders.

