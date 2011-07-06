PRESS DIGEST - British business - July 6

BRIEF-Linn Energy shareholders object to reorganization plan
* Linn Energy shareholders object to reorganization plan; believe shareholder's equity being understated by $4.7 billion
The Daily Telegraph
British Finance Minister George Osborne said British banks will never again be able to make reckless acquisitions such as Royal Bank of Scotland's purchase of ABN Amro under the new system of financial regulation.
PORTUGUESE DEBT DOWNGRADED
Portugal's debt has been consigned to junk territory after ratings agency Moody's slashed its rating on the view that a second international bailout will be needed.
The Times
BOE URGED TO KEEP INTEREST RATES ON HOLD
The Bank of England should keep interest rates at the record low of 0.5 percent on Thursday as the struggling economy has taken its toll on the British high street, the Times' Monetary Policy Committee said.
The Guardian
QUEST ACCUSED OF OVERCHARGING U.S. GOVERNMENT
British businessman Andrew Barker, head of animal testing firm Huntingdon Life Sciences, has accused U.S. medical company Quest Diagnostics of overcharging the federal government by at least $1 billion.
(Summary compiled by Reuters)
* Linn Energy shareholders object to reorganization plan; believe shareholder's equity being understated by $4.7 billion
* Cartesian regains compliance with NASDAQ minimum bid price listing requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Riocan Reit - to date, entered agreements or in advanced discussions on 47 leases that, when completed, will replace about 122 pct of revenue lost from Target's exit