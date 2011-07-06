PRESS DIGEST - British business - July 6

The Daily Telegraph

British Finance Minister George Osborne said British banks will never again be able to make reckless acquisitions such as Royal Bank of Scotland's purchase of ABN Amro under the new system of financial regulation.

PORTUGUESE DEBT DOWNGRADED

Portugal's debt has been consigned to junk territory after ratings agency Moody's slashed its rating on the view that a second international bailout will be needed.

The Times

BOE URGED TO KEEP INTEREST RATES ON HOLD

The Bank of England should keep interest rates at the record low of 0.5 percent on Thursday as the struggling economy has taken its toll on the British high street, the Times' Monetary Policy Committee said.

The Guardian

QUEST ACCUSED OF OVERCHARGING U.S. GOVERNMENT

British businessman Andrew Barker, head of animal testing firm Huntingdon Life Sciences, has accused U.S. medical company Quest Diagnostics of overcharging the federal government by at least $1 billion.

(Summary compiled by Reuters)