PRESS DIGEST - British business - Jan 24

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
DIRECTORS QUIT AS ACCOUNTANCY FIRM MAKES LOSSES
RSM Tenon, Britain's only listed accountancy firm, was in turmoil on Monday after its top two directors resigned amid mounting losses.
IMF'S LAGARDE MAKES EURO PLEA
The head of the IMF Christine Lagarde urged euro zone leaders to pump more money into the fund designed to protect the single currency as finance ministers piled pressure on negotiators to find a solution to the Greek debt problem.
UK'S CABLE OUTLINES PROPOSAL TO REIGN IN PAY
Proposals by the UK governmEnt to crack down on lavish executive pay packets have drawn a mixed response from the business lobby, with some arguing the changes will probably fail to solve the problem of excessive remuneration.
TOBIN TAX WILL NOT BE IMPOSED ON UK
Controversial plans for a Europe-wide financial transaction tax "will not be imposed on the UK against its will", according to EU markets chief Michel Barnier.
ASIL NADIR COMES TO TRIAL 22 YEARS AFTER COMPANY COLLAPSE
The trial of Asil Nadir, one of the most prominent businessmen in 1980s Britain, finally began on Monday - 22 years after the company collapsed into administration owing 550 million pounds ($860 million).
RIM SUBJECT TO TAKEOVER TALK AS BOSSES QUIT
BlackBerry maker Research In Motion (RIM) looked like a prime takeover target on Monday after its co-chief executives abruptly quit because of poor sales.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.