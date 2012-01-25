PRESS DIGEST - British business - Jan 25

The Times
IMF ISSUES GLOBAL WARNING FOR 2012
Europe will enter a mild recession this year, Britain will
slow to a crawl and growth worldwide will expand significantly
less than hoped, the International Monetary Fund said.
HUAWEI BUYS A SECOND ASSET IN UK
Huawei, the Chinese group that beat Marconi to win
a key BT fibre-optics contract, has strengthened its foothold in
Britain by buying a research laboratory in East Anglia.
The Telegraph
PINAULT AIMING FOR MERGER WITH RIVAL
The man behind luxury brands Gucci, Yves Saint
Laurent, and Stella McCartney is hoping to spearhead
consolidation in the UK insurance market with a 100 million
pound ($156 million) bid to merge his AIM-listed Tawa
with rival Charles Taylor.
EU RAISES PRESSURE WITH THREAT OF GREEK DEFAULT
EU officials have stepped up pressure on Greece and its
creditor banks in a complex game of three-way brinkmanship,
signalling that they will allow a Greek default to run its
course unless both sides accept more pain.
CAIRN INVESTORS HALT PAYOUT TO CHAIRMAN
Cairn Energy has given in to shareholder pressure
and dropped its plan to give chairman and former chief executive
Bill Gammell a 3.5 million pound one-off reward package.
The Guardian
MCDONALD'S SAYS NEW JOBS WILL CREATE LIFELINE FOR UNEMPLOYED
McDonald's UK division said that new outlets as well
as a shift to 24-hour opening would create 2,500 jobs and
provide a lifeline to young job hunters.
The Independent
UK DEBT HITS 1 TRILLION POUND MARK
The UK's sovereign borrowing debt pile rose above 1 trillion
pounds ($1.56 trillion) for the first time in December, official
figures showed. Net debt, excluding financial interventions,
reached 1,003.9 billion pounds, equal to 64.2 percent of GDP.