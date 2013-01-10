PRESS DIGEST - British Business - Jan 10

The Telegraph
M&S REVEALS FESTIVE SLUMP ON WEAK CLOTHING SALES
Marks & Spencer Group Plc was hit by a
worse-than-expected fall in clothing sales in the run up to
Christmas.
UBS MANAGERS 'INEFFECTIVE' OVER LIBOR RIGGING
Senior UBS managers have called management at the
Swiss bank "ineffective" and "arrogant in missing Libor rigging
as it emerged that only 18 out of 70 staff involved in the
scandal had been fired.
The Times
MILLIONS ARE SQUANDERED AS RED TAPE CHOKES ACTION
Millions of pounds of taxpayers money has been spent seeking
public opinion on subjects ranging from scallops to the
electronic monitoring of pigs.
SAINSBURY SAYS IT IS CHRISTMAS WINNER
J Sainsbury Plc claimed on Thursday that it was the
winner amid a bruising Christmas for retailers even as it
reported its weakest sales growth in eight years.
The Independent
JESSOPS JOBS ON THE LINE AS CHAIN IS 2013'S FIRST CASUALTY
Camera store chain Jessops has become 2013's first
high street casualty after it collapsed on Wednesday, leaving
2,000 jobs under threat.
The Guardian
REGENERATED: 6 MLN STG FOR POWER STATION FLAT
Battersea power station has joined the London property boom
after the first slew of flats on the site were put on sale.