PRESS DIGEST - British business - Jan 4

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
The Times
SWISS CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR UNDER FIRE
The governor of Switzerland's central bank is under pressure to explain why his wife transferred $500,000 of Swiss currency into U.S. dollars shortly before authorities intervened to cap the value of the soaraway franc.
GERMANY RECORDS LOWEST EVER JOBLESS FIGURES
Germany's unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since reunification 20 years ago despite the eurozone debt crisis. Figures showed that unemployment in Europe's biggest economy fell by 22,000 in December to 2.88 million.
The Telegraph
MANUFACTURING DATA HEIGHTENS FEARS OF NEW UK RECESSION
The British manufacturing sector shrank less than expected in December but rounded off the worst quarterly performance in more than two years, putting the economy on course for a recession in 2012.
MAGAZINE OWNER EYES HMV CONCERT VENUES
The owner of Time Out listings magazine, Peter Dubens, is one of the possible bidders for HMV Live, owned by the struggling music retailer HMV.
MICROSOFT SETTLES MILLION POUND SUIT FROM FORMER EXECUTIVE
Microsoft has pulled the curtain down on a long-running row over the alleged poor behaviour of some of its staff by agreeing an out-of-court settlement.
The Guardian
GREECE WARNS IT COULD EXIT EURO IN THREE MONTHS
The Greek government has stepped up the pressure on its eurozone paymasters by warning that unless a new bailout for the recession-hit country is agreed within the next three months it will be forced out of the single currency.
The Independent
WORLD'S GOVERNMENTS SEEK TO RAISE TRILLIONS IN 2012
The world's sovereign bond markets face a monumental test in 2012 as the largest economies attempt to roll over a combined total of $7.6 trillion in debt.
FOUNDER OF TOOLSTATION SELLS STAKE FOR MILLIONS
Mark Goddard-Watts has pocketed £24 million pounds after he sold the remainder of the hardware supplier business he founded just eight years ago to Travis Perkins, which operates the UK's biggest network of builders' merchants.
