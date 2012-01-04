PRESS DIGEST - British business - Jan 4

The Times

SWISS CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR UNDER FIRE

The governor of Switzerland's central bank is under pressure to explain why his wife transferred $500,000 of Swiss currency into U.S. dollars shortly before authorities intervened to cap the value of the soaraway franc.

GERMANY RECORDS LOWEST EVER JOBLESS FIGURES

Germany's unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since reunification 20 years ago despite the eurozone debt crisis. Figures showed that unemployment in Europe's biggest economy fell by 22,000 in December to 2.88 million.

The Telegraph

MANUFACTURING DATA HEIGHTENS FEARS OF NEW UK RECESSION

The British manufacturing sector shrank less than expected in December but rounded off the worst quarterly performance in more than two years, putting the economy on course for a recession in 2012.

MAGAZINE OWNER EYES HMV CONCERT VENUES

The owner of Time Out listings magazine, Peter Dubens, is one of the possible bidders for HMV Live, owned by the struggling music retailer HMV.

MICROSOFT SETTLES MILLION POUND SUIT FROM FORMER EXECUTIVE

Microsoft has pulled the curtain down on a long-running row over the alleged poor behaviour of some of its staff by agreeing an out-of-court settlement.

The Guardian

GREECE WARNS IT COULD EXIT EURO IN THREE MONTHS

The Greek government has stepped up the pressure on its eurozone paymasters by warning that unless a new bailout for the recession-hit country is agreed within the next three months it will be forced out of the single currency.

The Independent

WORLD'S GOVERNMENTS SEEK TO RAISE TRILLIONS IN 2012

The world's sovereign bond markets face a monumental test in 2012 as the largest economies attempt to roll over a combined total of $7.6 trillion in debt.

FOUNDER OF TOOLSTATION SELLS STAKE FOR MILLIONS

Mark Goddard-Watts has pocketed £24 million pounds after he sold the remainder of the hardware supplier business he founded just eight years ago to Travis Perkins, which operates the UK's biggest network of builders' merchants.