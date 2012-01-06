PRESS DIGEST - British business - Jan 6

The Times
FTSE BIDS FAREWELL TO THE FINAL SALARY PENSION SCHEME
Shell, the last FTSE 100 company still to offer new
recruits a generous guaranteed pension linked to final salary,
has capitulated by announcing plans to axe the policy.
BRITISH GAS PREPARING TO BRING DOWN RECORD BILLS
British Gas is preparing to end a year of runaway inflation
in household energy prices by becoming the first nationwide
power company to bring down its bills from their present record
levels.
The Daily Telegraph
UK SERVICES SECTOR LEAPS TO CALM RECESSION FEARS
A surprisingly strong performance from the UK's dominant
services sector in December dampened fears Britain's economy is
already back in recession.
BP'S NORTH SEA FIRE "COULD HAVE BEEN FATAL"
A fire on a BP platform in the North Sea last year could
have led to fatalities, regulators said, as the British oil
major once again came under attack for safety breaches,
according to the Norwegian regulator the Petroleum Safety
Authority (PSA).
SWITZERLAND'S CENTRAL BANK CHIEF DENIES WRONGDOING
The embattled head of Switzerland's powerful central bank
has denied accusations of insider trading and refused to resign,
as he rounded on his opponents for compromising the country's
controversial banking secrecy laws.
The Guardian
EURO PLUNGES ON FEARS OF BANKING CRISIS
The Italian bank UniCredit warned its investors of
the potential risk of a break-up of the single currency as the
euro was battered to a 16-month low against the pound on anxiety
about the health of eurozone governments and their banks
The Independent
ENRC SETTLES CONGO COPPER MINE ROW
Mining group ENRC has settled the legal battle with
a rival over ownership of a copper mine in the Congo by handing
over $1.25 billion in a deal that could go some way towards
cleaning up its battered reputation.