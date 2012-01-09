PRESS DIGEST - British business - Jan 9

The Times

KPMG PARTNERS SUFFER SLIDE IN PROFITS

Partners at KPMG have suffered an 80,000 pound fall in their average share of profits, capping a tough year for Britain's biggest accountants.

ROLLS-ROYCE RECORDS BEST PERFORMANCE TO DATE

Roll-Royce Motor Cars has defied the downturn to smash its record for luxury car sales. The popularity of the "baby" Rolls led to 3,538 sales last year, the best performance in its 106 years.

The Daily Telegraph

CAMERON TO ABANDON PLANS TO ABOLISH 50 PENCE TAX

British Prime Minister David Cameron is to abandon plans to scrap the 50 pence higher rate of income tax before 2015.

LADBROKES BETS ON TECH TALKS

Ladbrokes has started talks with Irish billionaire Dermot Desmond, the owner of the Betdaq betting exchange, over a "technology" deal to revamp the bookmaker's faltering online business.

TOBIN TAX COULD LEAVE HOLE IN EU FINANCES

Plans to levy a tax on financial transactions across Europe could leave a 116 billion euro (95 billion pound) hole in the region's public finances, a report has said,

The Guardian

UK RETAIL INDUSTRY HIT HARD OVER CHRISTMAS

The dire state of Britain's high street will be drawn into focus this week as two of the nation's best known brands, Blacks Leisure and La Senza, will join a growing list of retail casualties.

The Independent

RBS CHIEF TO PICK UP MORE BONUS MILLIONS

Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive Stephen Hester is set to pocket another multimillion-pound bonus for a year's work that has seen the share price more than halve.