PRESS DIGEST - British business - Jan 10

The Times
SANTANDER MEETS CAPITAL RATIO REQUIREMENT
Santander, the eurozone's biggest bank, said it had
raised the 15 billion euros needed to meet tougher capital
rules, as required by the European Banking Authority.
TELECOMS GIANT TARGETS LONDON FOR GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS
Telefonica Digital, the online arm of the European
telecoms giant, has selected Regent Street in central London for
its new global headquarters after taking space in the new
Quadrant 3 development.
The Daily Telegraph
GERMANY MAINTAINS SUPPORT FOR EU TRANSACTION TAX
Angela Merkel has warned that German support for the
financial transaction tax (FTT) is not guaranteed, in a move
that could open up a rift with France just days before the next
European summit.
SWISS CENTRAL BANKER QUITS AMID CONTROVERSY
Switzerland's top central banker has been forced to resign
after admitting he could not prove a controversial $500,000
currency trade made by his wife was done without his knowledge.
The Guardian
BARGAIN HUNTERS GIVE CHRISTMAS BOOST TO RETAILERS
A rush to the shops to snap up bargains in the last days
before Christmas provided shops with one of their best trading
months of 2011 in December, the British Retail Consortium said
on Tuesday,
SEAFRANCE FERRY FIRM SUNK BY LEGAL RULING
French ferry firm SeaFrance went into official liquidation
on Monday after the European commission ruled a bailout by the
French government was illegal.
The Independent
UK RETAILER MORRISONS SEES TOUGHER 2012
Morrisons laid bare the extent of subdued trading in
the grocery sector on Monday, unveiling festive sales growth
below expectations as it warned of another "tough year" ahead.