PRESS DIGEST - British business - Jan 10

The Times

SANTANDER MEETS CAPITAL RATIO REQUIREMENT

Santander, the eurozone's biggest bank, said it had raised the 15 billion euros needed to meet tougher capital rules, as required by the European Banking Authority.

TELECOMS GIANT TARGETS LONDON FOR GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS

Telefonica Digital, the online arm of the European telecoms giant, has selected Regent Street in central London for its new global headquarters after taking space in the new Quadrant 3 development.

The Daily Telegraph

GERMANY MAINTAINS SUPPORT FOR EU TRANSACTION TAX

Angela Merkel has warned that German support for the financial transaction tax (FTT) is not guaranteed, in a move that could open up a rift with France just days before the next European summit.

SWISS CENTRAL BANKER QUITS AMID CONTROVERSY

Switzerland's top central banker has been forced to resign after admitting he could not prove a controversial $500,000 currency trade made by his wife was done without his knowledge.

The Guardian

BARGAIN HUNTERS GIVE CHRISTMAS BOOST TO RETAILERS

A rush to the shops to snap up bargains in the last days before Christmas provided shops with one of their best trading months of 2011 in December, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday,

SEAFRANCE FERRY FIRM SUNK BY LEGAL RULING

French ferry firm SeaFrance went into official liquidation on Monday after the European commission ruled a bailout by the French government was illegal.

The Independent

UK RETAILER MORRISONS SEES TOUGHER 2012

Morrisons laid bare the extent of subdued trading in the grocery sector on Monday, unveiling festive sales growth below expectations as it warned of another "tough year" ahead.