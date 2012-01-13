PRESS DIGEST - British business - Jan 13

The Times
EURO RALLIES AS SPAIN AND ITALY OFFLOAD DEBT
Spain and Italy carried out successful debt sales as the
euro enjoyed a rare good news day on Thursday, bolstered by the
cautious view of Mario Draghi that the crisis in the single
currency zone was stabilising.
HUNGARY SOFTENS APPROACH UNDER EU PRESSURE
The European Commission on Thursday warned Hungary that it
would use all its power to ensure that the country complied with
EU rules as its chief negotiator sought to secure funding.
ARGOS OWNER WARNS ON DIVIDEND AS SALES SLUMP
Home Retail Group, which owns Argos and Homebase,
said it expected profits to be 60 percent lower this year and
told its shareholders to prepare for a "significant cut" in the
final dividend.
The Daily Telegraph
NIESR SEES UK SCRAPE GROWTH IN Q4
The British economy just about scraped growth in the fourth
quarter of 2011 according to the National Institute of Economic
and Social Research (NIESR), but weaker data elsewhere darkened
the economic outlook.
CUTBACKS TO COST THOUSANDS OF JOBS AT RBS
Royal Bank of Scotland has announced a major
restructuring of its investment banking arm that will lead to
the loss of 3,500 jobs over the next three years.
The Guardian
GREECE RACES TO TIE UP WRITEDOWN DEAL
Greece and its private sector creditors are involved in a
race against time to finalise a debt writedown deal over the
next 48 hours that will prevent the troubled country from
defaulting on its massive debts.
The Independent
SHARES IN TESCO DIVE AS SALES PLUMMET
Nearly 16 percent was wiped off the market capitalisation of
Tesco on Thursday after it stunned the UK's financial
district with an almost unprecedented profit warning and its
worst British sales for two decades.