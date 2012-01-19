PRESS DIGEST - British business - Jan 19

The Times

UK PRISON SECTOR MAKES LATE BID FOR PRIVATE JAILS

The controversial 2 billion pound privatisation of nine English prisons took a surprise turn on Wednesday after the UK Prison Service put in a late bid to run the jails in a joint venture with the private sector.

UK RETAILER PEACOCKS PUT UP FOR SALE

British discount clothing retailer Peacocks has called in administrators after a potential saviour decided against buying part of the clothing chain's business, putting 10,000 jobs on the line.

The Telegraph

RBS INSURERS HIT WITH FINE FOR FILE BREACH

Two insurance companies owned by Royal Bank of Scotland , Direct Line and Churchill, have been reprimanded by the UK financial regulator for a series of internal failings, including the forgery of signatures on documents.

BRITISH AIRWAYS WON'T RELOCATE, SAYS CHIEF EXECUTIVE

British Airways would not move to a Thames Estuary airport unless Heathrow was closed by the government, the chief executive of BA-owner International Airlines Group Willie Walsh has said.

DOUBTS REIGN OVER IMF PROPOSAL TO STEM CRISIS

Traders were unconvinced by a radical proposal by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to deploy $1 trillion to stem the European debt crisis and its impact on the global economy.

The Guardian

GOLDMAN PAY DEAL RAISES MORAL QUESTION

Bankers at Goldman Sachs were accused on Wednesday night of living in a parallel universe after the Wall Street firm announced it had set aside 8 billion pounds to pay its staff in 2011 - an average of 238,000 pounds each.

The Independent

CAMERON REVEALS VISION FOR 'MORAL MARKETS'

British prime minister David Cameron will spell out his vision of "moral markets" on Thursday, as he enters the intense political debate over how to create a more "responsible capitalism."