PRESS DIGEST - British business - July 12

The Times

BARCLAYS LINES UP RAKE TO FILL CHAIRMAN'S SHOES

Barclays is poised to approach regulators for clearance of a plan to appoint Sir Michael Rake as its new chairman, with a view to an announcement within weeks.

The Telegraph

RAKE READY TO QUIT BT AND EASYJET FOR BARCLAYS CHAIR

Sir Micheal Rake has sounded out investors about becoming chairman of Barclays and has told them he will quit the boards of easyJet and BT to secure the position.

UK GOVERNMENT DITHERING 'TO COST UK KEY INVESTMENT'

The UK government is failing on its pledge to stimulate the economy through infrastructure projects and could lose Britain key investments by delaying vital decisions, according to more than 20 leading figures in the construction industry.

OLYMPICS ON TRACK TO END DOUBLE-DIP

The Olympics could deliver the economic boost that drags Britain out of its double-dip recession, according to research by Goldman Sachs.

UK SOLDIERS ACT AS GUARDS IN OLYMPIC SECURITY FARCE

Thousands more British Armed Forces personnel will be forced to carry out "menial" security work for the Olympic Games, leaving defence chiefs furious.

The Guardian

MEET THE NEW LABOUR ADVISOR: TONY BLAIR

Tony Blair is to be given his first formal role in the Labour party since retiring from frontline politics, when he stepped down as prime minister five years ago, as an adviser to Ed Miliband's policy review.

The Independent

TOP UK JUDGE TO BEEF UP SFO

The new head of the UK's embattled Serious Fraud Office has put a tough former judge on the payroll to aid his attempts at cracking down on City of London white collar crime.

UK POLICE SEARCH EXPRESS AND MIRROR OFFICES

Police searches were carried out at the offices of the Mirror and Express newspaper groups on Wednesday, after two journalists were arrested.