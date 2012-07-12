PRESS DIGEST - British business - July 12

The Times
BARCLAYS LINES UP RAKE TO FILL CHAIRMAN'S SHOES
Barclays is poised to approach regulators for
clearance of a plan to appoint Sir Michael Rake as its new
chairman, with a view to an announcement within weeks.
The Telegraph
RAKE READY TO QUIT BT AND EASYJET FOR BARCLAYS CHAIR
Sir Micheal Rake has sounded out investors about becoming
chairman of Barclays and has told them he will quit the
boards of easyJet and BT to secure the position.
UK GOVERNMENT DITHERING 'TO COST UK KEY INVESTMENT'
The UK government is failing on its pledge to stimulate the
economy through infrastructure projects and could lose Britain
key investments by delaying vital decisions, according to more
than 20 leading figures in the construction industry.
OLYMPICS ON TRACK TO END DOUBLE-DIP
The Olympics could deliver the economic boost that drags
Britain out of its double-dip recession, according to research
by Goldman Sachs.
UK SOLDIERS ACT AS GUARDS IN OLYMPIC SECURITY FARCE
Thousands more British Armed Forces personnel will be forced
to carry out "menial" security work for the Olympic Games,
leaving defence chiefs furious.
The Guardian
MEET THE NEW LABOUR ADVISOR: TONY BLAIR
Tony Blair is to be given his first formal role in the
Labour party since retiring from frontline politics, when he
stepped down as prime minister five years ago, as an adviser to
Ed Miliband's policy review.
The Independent
TOP UK JUDGE TO BEEF UP SFO
The new head of the UK's embattled Serious Fraud Office has
put a tough former judge on the payroll to aid his attempts at
cracking down on City of London white collar crime.
UK POLICE SEARCH EXPRESS AND MIRROR OFFICES
Police searches were carried out at the offices of the
Mirror and Express newspaper groups on Wednesday, after two
journalists were arrested.