PRESS DIGEST - British business - July 31

LONDON, July 31 The Times
US CALLS ON EURO ZONE TO KEEP FAITH IN BIG BAZOOKA
The U.S. Treasury Secretary urged Europe's leaders to follow
through on their promises to do "whatever it takes" to save the
euro as he embarked on a whirlwind round of diplomacy in
Germany.
HSBC SAYS SORRY FOR 'SHAMEFUL BEHAVIOUR'
HSBC, Britain's biggest bank, long regarded as
ethically a cut above its rivals, said on Monday that its
behaviour had been "shameful" and that it was "profoundly sorry"
for past shortcomings.
The Telegraph
BANKERS FOUND TO HAVE RIGGED LIBOR COULD FACE JAIL
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has warned it will bring
criminal charges against bankers involved in Libor rigging.
ECB INTERVENTION HOPE DRIVES MARKETS HIGHER
European markets rose sharply amid mounting speculation of a
dramatic intervention by the European Central Bank to arrest the
crisis engulfing the region.
The Guardian
CHINA'S RECORD WIN IN POOL CALLED 'SUSPICIOUS'
China has become embroiled in the first doping controversy
of the London Games after one of the world's most respected
coaches described the swimming prodigy Ye Shiwen's gold medal
performance as "unbelievable" and "disturbing".
The Independent
GE POWER THROUGH THE DOWNTURN
General Electric's chief executive Jeff Immelt is
using the London Olympics to get to new emerging markets.