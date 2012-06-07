PRESS DIGEST - British business - June 7

The Times
NASDAQ TRIPLES PRICE OF FACEBOOK FURY
Nasdaq has tripled the compensation pool, from $13.7 million
to $40 million, for investors who lost out during the botched
flotation of Facebook.
The Telegraph
EUROPE PLOTS RESCUE PLAN FOR SPAIN'S BANKS
European leaders are mustering resources to rescue
Spanish banks, regardless of Madrid's protestations, amid
intensifying pressure from markets and politicians around the
world.
BRITAIN COOLS ON FOREIGN ACQUISITIONS
Acquisitions of foreign companies by UK businesses
have fallen to their lowest level in 25 years as corporate
Britain takes shelter from the recession and euro zone crisis.
The Guardian
SPAIN URGES EU TO SAVE ITS BANKS
Spain is warning that Europe's single currency will unravel
unless its leaders decide within weeks to centralise budget and
tax policies in the eurozone and agree on a strategy to pool
responsibility for failing banks .
The Independent
EURO ZONE DIVIDED AS TIME RUNS OUT FOR SPAIN
The euro zone sovereign debt emergency showed no signs of
abating on Wednesday as the Spanish government desperately
haggled over the terms of its expected bailout and the ECB
refused to ease monetary policy for the currency bloc.