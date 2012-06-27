PRESS DIGEST - British business - June 27

The Times
UK OSBORNE MAKES A FUEL U-TURN
British finance minister George Osborne may have to raid
Treasury reserves to pay for a 550 million pound ($857.86
million) U-turn over fuel duty that was sprung on unsuspecting
ministers on Tuesday.
QATAR THROWS GLENCORE MERGER DEAL INTO DISARRAY
Glencore and Xstrata <XTA.L >were under mounting
pressure to overhaul the terms of their $73 billion merger on
Tuesday after the Qatari sovereign wealth fund demanded a
substantially better deal.
The Telegraph
KING WARNS UK WILL NOT RECOVER FOR ANOTHER FIVE YEARS
Britain is facing at least five more years of financial
pain, the Governor of the Bank of England Sir Mervyn King has
warned, in his bleakest outlook for the economy yet.
GOODWIN: 'WE WEREN'T AT FAULT IN RBS FAILURE'
Former directors of Royal Bank of Scotland,
including the lender's disgraced chief executive, Fred Goodwin,
have denied claims they did anything wrong before the bank's
collapse.
MERKEL DISMISSES MORE EUROBOND CALLS
Hopes that Europe could introduce eurobonds to help quell
the crisis hitting the region were dealt a hammer blow after
German leader Angela Merkel said they would not be used "as long
as I live".
The Guardian
MURDOCH CONCEDES NEWS CORP FACES DIVIDED FUTURE
Rupert Murdoch has finally bowed to the demands of
frustrated shareholders and conceded that News Corporation
, the worldwide media empire he constructed, may have to
be split in two after the phonehacking scandal tarnished the
reputation of his newspaper division
The Independent
FISCAL UNION BLUEPRINT FAILS TO CALM MARKETS
Alarmed investors continued to push up the borrowing costs
of Spain and Italy on Tuesday to dangerous levels, despite leaks
of an official blueprint for loser fiscal union in the eurozone