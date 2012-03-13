PRESS DIGEST - British business - March 13

UPDATE 1-Airbus takes new hit for A400M as core profit beats forecasts
* 2016 underlying profit 3.955 bln eur vs poll avg 3.83 bln (Adds further details on A400M, other programmes)
The Times
FTSE BOARDS REPORT SHOWS GENDER IMBALANCE
The drive to get more women into Britain's biggest boardrooms is making progress but, according to critics, there is much more to be achieved at director level and below, according to a report published on Tuesday.
GLAXO PAYS HUGE PACKAGE TO CEO DESPITE SALES DROP
The pay of GlaxoSmithKline's chief executive almost doubled to 6.8 million pounds ($10.62 million) last year, despite a drop in sales at the drugs company
The Telegraph
VIRGIN MONEY HIKES CREDIT CARD INTEREST
Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Money, which recently bought Northern Rock, has hiked interest rates on its credit cards by almost 50 percent in the latest blow to consumers already hit by rising mortgage rates.
OWNERS PONDER SALE OF SCOTLAND'S WOOD MACKENZIE
Wood Mackenzie, one of the Scotland's oldest and most lauded companies, could be put on the block in a 1 billion pounds deal netting its private equity owners a record-breaking profit in just three years.
The Guardian
YAHOO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST FACEBOOK
Yahoo is filing a lawsuit against Facebook claiming infringement of patents covering advertising, privacy controls and social networking, following through on a threat it made last month.
The Independent
GAME ON THE BRINK AS SHARES SLIDE
Game Group is teetering on the brink of administration, putting 10,000 jobs at risk, after the troubled computer games retailer admitted that its shares could be worthless.
* 2016 underlying profit 3.955 bln eur vs poll avg 3.83 bln (Adds further details on A400M, other programmes)
OSLO, Feb 22 Oil rig firm Seadrill postponed its fourth-quarter earnings report and will restate earnings from 2015 onwards to correctly account for hedges and swaps relating to currencies and interest rates, it said on Wednesday.
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.