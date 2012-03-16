PRESS DIGEST - British business - March 16

The Times

ARGOS CHIEF URGES OSBORNE TO AID SHOPPERS' INCOME

The chief executive of Home Retail Group has pleaded with Britain's finance minister George Osborne to improve the incomes of lower and middle earners in next week's budget as the company continues to haemorrhage sales.

The Telegraph

OIL TAPS MAY BE OPENED TO CUT PETROL PRICES

British Prime Minister David Cameron and U.S. President Barack Obama are discussing plans to force down the price of petrol by releasing reserves of oil to boost global supply.

LLOYDS PENALISES FORMER DIRECTORS OVER HBOS DEAL

Eric Daniels and a trio of fellow former directors at Lloyds Banking Group have missed out on a 2 million pounds ($3.13 million) payday after being further penalised for their stewardship of the state-backed lender.

SFO SET TO CONTACT BP OVER FRAUD ALLEGATIONS

The Serious Fraud Office is to contact oil giant BP in connection with a "serious case of bribery and corruption" revealed by a whistleblower.

The Guardian

UK'S OSBORNE POISED TO CUT TOP-RATE INCOME TAX

British finance minister George Osborne is poised to slash the top rate of income tax from 50 pence to 40 pence in next week's budget in a dramatic move that will delight business, but risks reinforcing the Conservatives' reputation as protectors of the super-rich.

The Independent

SHELL CHIEF'S PAY PACKAGE DOUBLED IN 2011

Peter Voser, the chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell , saw his total pay packet more than double in 2011, a year when shareholders in the oil supermajor had to make do with flat dividend payouts.