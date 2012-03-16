PRESS DIGEST - British business - March 16

The Times
ARGOS CHIEF URGES OSBORNE TO AID SHOPPERS' INCOME
The chief executive of Home Retail Group has
pleaded with Britain's finance minister George Osborne to
improve the incomes of lower and middle earners in next week's
budget as the company continues to haemorrhage sales.
The Telegraph
OIL TAPS MAY BE OPENED TO CUT PETROL PRICES
British Prime Minister David Cameron and U.S. President
Barack Obama are discussing plans to force down the price of
petrol by releasing reserves of oil to boost global supply.
LLOYDS PENALISES FORMER DIRECTORS OVER HBOS DEAL
Eric Daniels and a trio of fellow former directors at Lloyds
Banking Group have missed out on a 2 million pounds
($3.13 million) payday after being further penalised for their
stewardship of the state-backed lender.
SFO SET TO CONTACT BP OVER FRAUD ALLEGATIONS
The Serious Fraud Office is to contact oil giant BP
in connection with a "serious case of bribery and corruption"
revealed by a whistleblower.
The Guardian
UK'S OSBORNE POISED TO CUT TOP-RATE INCOME TAX
British finance minister George Osborne is poised to slash
the top rate of income tax from 50 pence to 40 pence in next
week's budget in a dramatic move that will delight business, but
risks reinforcing the Conservatives' reputation as protectors of
the super-rich.
The Independent
SHELL CHIEF'S PAY PACKAGE DOUBLED IN 2011
Peter Voser, the chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell
, saw his total pay packet more than double in 2011, a
year when shareholders in the oil supermajor had to make do with
flat dividend payouts.