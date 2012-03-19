PRESS DIGEST - British business - March 19

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
The Times
BARCLAYS BROTHERS FACE LEGAL BATTLE OVER HOTEL GROUP
The tycoons who own the Daily Telegraph and the Ritz Hotel will on Monday face accusations in the UK high court that they led a conspiracy to seize control of three of London's plushest hotels by illegal means.
The Telegraph
SIEMENS IN TALKS WITH EXPRO OVER MANUFACTURING DIVISION
Expro International, the Aberdeen-based oil services business, is in talks to sell its manufacturing business to Siemens for $650 million.
TAX ABUSE ACTION EXPECTED IN UK BUDGET
Big business in Britain is facing a permanent tax crackdown on abusive avoidance schemes under plans to be unveiled in Wednesday's Budget.
The Guardian
CAMERON TO UNVEIL PLAN TO SELL OF UK ROADS
British Prime Minister David Cameron will on Monday clear the way for a multibillion-pound semi-privatisation of trunk roads and motorways as he announces plans to allow sovereign wealth funds from countries such as China to lease roads in England and Wales.
The Independent
BCB BREACHED RULES OF STOCK EXCHANGE
BCB Holdings broke London Stock Exchange rules by failing to declare all the directorships held by Andrew Ashcroft, son of Britain's Conservative party donor Lord Ashcroft.
UK HOUSE PRICES MAKE SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT
The British property market has seen its strongest start to the year since 2004 with average asking prices climbing 1.6 percent in March, according to the latest Rightmove House Price Index, issued on Monday.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.