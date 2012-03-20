PRESS DIGEST - British business - March 20

The Times
FORMER FSA ENFORCER TO TAKE UP NEW ROLE WITH PWC
Former Financial Service Authority managing director
Margaret Cole is joining Britain's biggest accountancy firm PwC
in a senior executive role.
The Telegraph
DELAY TACTIC COULD COST UK TREASURY BILLIONS IN TAX
British finance minister George Osborne's plans to scrap the
50 pence (79 U.S. cents) tax rate from next year could cost the
Treasury billions of pounds in lost revenues as top earners
delay taking income until the rate is cut, accountants warned.
APPLE TO TAKE SLICE OF $100 BILLION CASH PIE
Apple is to pay its first dividend for nearly two
decades and has launched a $10 billion share buy-back programme
to take a big bite out of its nearly $100 billion cash hoard.
The Guardian
BBC DG THOMPSON TO STEP DOWN AFTER SUMMER OLYMPICS
The BBC's director general, Mark Thompson, will step down
after the London Olympics, bringing to a close eight tumultuous
years in charge of the corporation.
The Independent
OSBORNE PLANS TO INJECT CASH INTO SMALL BUSINESSES
British finance minister George Osborne will pledge to
remove a crucial barrier to Britain's economic recovery on
Tuesday by offering 20 billion pounds ($31.78 billion) of
government-backed, low-cost loans to small firms.
ETX POISED TO SWOOP ON ITS RIVAL WORLDSPREADS
ETX Capital is in exclusive negotiations to buy its
collapsed spreadbetting rival WorldSpreads. A deal is
likely to be announced within the next 24 hours.