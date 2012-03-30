PRESS DIGEST - British business - March 30

The Times
CAMERON UNDER PRESSURE OVER FUEL CRISIS
British Prime Minister David Cameron is facing growing
repercussions over the "self-inflicted" petrol shortages that
led on Thursday to pumps running dry, angry confrontations on
forecourts and a big increase in the sale of jerry cans.
REPORT FINDS UK TREASURY NEEDS MENDING
Treasury bosses will need to stem a flood of staff
departures and beef up pay if the department is to be effective
in dealing with future financial crises, according to an
internal report.
The Telegraph
UK FACING DOUBLE-DIP RECESSION, OECD SAYS
Britain has fallen back into recession, signalling the Bank
of England must turn on its printing presses to shore up the
economy, the OECD said on Thursday.
NEWS CORP FACING ACTION OVER PAYMENT PROBE
Payments to police by a former News Corporation
subsidiary will become a key issue for anti-corruption
investigations in the U.S., a former Department of Justice
lawyer has claimed.
The Guardian
BOE FACING INQUIRY CALLS
The Bank of England is facing calls to publish a full
account of how it handled the financial crisis after the
Treasury admitted it had made mistakes when the UK's banking
system was on the brink of collapse.
The Independent
UK HOUSE PRICES FALL BY 1 PERCENT
British House prices have recorded a monthly fall of 1
percent, as the end of a first-time buyer stamp duty concession
is likely to have dampened the market, a study said on Thursday.