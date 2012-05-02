PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 2

The Times

MPS SPILT ON WHETHER MURDOCH IS A 'FIT' BOSS

Political divisions over Rupert Murdoch's culpability in the phone-hacking scandal were exposed on Tuesday as British MPs published a report accusing him of not being a "fit person" to run a major corporation.

RYANAIR PIPPED TO STAKE IRISH RIVAL AER LINGUS

Michael O'Leary's all-conquering Ryanair is at the centre of pincer movement after Etihad Airways snatched a strategic stake in the rival Aer Lingus, only months after the Abu Dhabi airline had swooped on another Ryanair competitor, Air Berlin.

The Telegraph

ONE MILLION EXTRA WILL PAY TAX AT HIGHER RATE

Nearly a million extra people have been dragged into higher-rate tax bands as a result of the British government's changes to tax thresholds.

LLOYDS CONDEMNS BOGUS PPI CLAIMS

Lloyds Banking Group has slammed the number of "bogus" payment protection insurance claims it is facing, after the state-backed lender revealed that a quarter of the cases reported to it turned out to be false.

IRON MAIDEN SINGER TO OPEN UK AVIATION CENTRE

Bruce Dickinson, the lead singer of heavy metal band Iron Maiden, on Tuesday announced plans to open an aviation centre in Wales that will create up to 1,000 new jobs. Dickinson, who has sold more than 85 million records, is also a commercial airline pilot.

The Guardian

WIKIPEDIA FOUNDER CALLED IN TO HELP UK ACADEMIA

The British government has drafted in the Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales to help make all taxpayer-funded academic research in Britain available online to anyone who wants to read or use it.

The Independent

MANUFACTURING HIT BY EURO ZONE CRISIS

The UK's recovery hopes were dealt a blow as problems in the crisis-hit euro zone - the UK's biggest trade partner - hit the manufacturing sector.