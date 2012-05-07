PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 7

The Times

SOARING COSTS THREATEN TO BLOW NUCLEAR PLAN APART

Energy policy is hanging by a thread after the only credible company left to build nuclear reactors in Britain increased the price by 40 percent to 7 billion pound ($11.31 billion) each.

The Telegraph

LOOPHOLE WILL LET FACEBOOK DODGE SOME US TAX

Facebook has admitted it could dodge paying as much as $14 billion in U.S. corporation tax following its stock market flotation next week.

EU MARKETS BRACED FOR CONFRONTATION

Financial markets are braced for a radical shift in economic policy and fresh question marks over a euro zone break-up as Francois Hollande moves into the Elysee Palace on Monday as the first Socialist president of France in 30 years.

BOSSES HIT BACK AT 'REWARDS FOR FAILURE' CLAIMS

Some of Britain's biggest companies have hit back against the "shareholder Spring", urging investors to recognise that not all bonuses are "rewards for failure".

UK'S CAMERON VOWS TO FOCUS ON WHAT MATTERS

British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday that the coalition government must "focus on what matters" in the wake of dismal local election results for his Conservative party.

The Guardian

EXECUTIVE PAY REVOLT SET TO STIR AGAIN

The "shareholder Spring" that has rocked boardrooms over recent days is set to intensify this week, with investors challenging executive pay at bookies William Hill, Ben & Jerry's ice cream maker Unilever and gas group Centrica .

The Independent

CRUNCH VOTE FOR BANK OVER MONEY PRINTING

The Bank of England will attempt to strike a delicate balancing act this week as rate-setters pick their way through the twin threats of rising inflation and sliding growth.