PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 7

The Times
SOARING COSTS THREATEN TO BLOW NUCLEAR PLAN APART
Energy policy is hanging by a thread after the only credible
company left to build nuclear reactors in Britain increased the
price by 40 percent to 7 billion pound ($11.31 billion) each.
The Telegraph
LOOPHOLE WILL LET FACEBOOK DODGE SOME US TAX
Facebook has admitted it could dodge paying as much
as $14 billion in U.S. corporation tax following its stock
market flotation next week.
EU MARKETS BRACED FOR CONFRONTATION
Financial markets are braced for a radical shift in economic
policy and fresh question marks over a euro zone break-up as
Francois Hollande moves into the Elysee Palace on Monday as the
first Socialist president of France in 30 years.
BOSSES HIT BACK AT 'REWARDS FOR FAILURE' CLAIMS
Some of Britain's biggest companies have hit back against
the "shareholder Spring", urging investors to recognise that not
all bonuses are "rewards for failure".
UK'S CAMERON VOWS TO FOCUS ON WHAT MATTERS
British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday that the
coalition government must "focus on what matters" in the wake of
dismal local election results for his Conservative party.
The Guardian
EXECUTIVE PAY REVOLT SET TO STIR AGAIN
The "shareholder Spring" that has rocked boardrooms over
recent days is set to intensify this week, with investors
challenging executive pay at bookies William Hill, Ben &
Jerry's ice cream maker Unilever and gas group Centrica
.
The Independent
CRUNCH VOTE FOR BANK OVER MONEY PRINTING
The Bank of England will attempt to strike a delicate
balancing act this week as rate-setters pick their way through
the twin threats of rising inflation and sliding growth.