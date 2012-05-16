PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 16

The Times
UK URGED NOT TO MAKE A 'SWEETHEART DEAL' OVER BANKS
Some of Britain's biggest and most influential institutional
investors have warned the British government not to do a
sweetheart deal with a sovereign wealth fund to jump-start the
stalled sale of its stakes in Royal Bank of Scotland and
Lloyds Banking Group.
The Telegraph
RBS CEO NOT PAID ENOUGH, SAY SOME SHAREHOLDERS
Royal Bank of Scotland's chief executive, Stephen
Hester, is not being paid enough for his work, according to some
of the taxpayer-backed lender's largest shareholders.
NEW NUCLEAR PLANTS THREATENED BY EU RULES
A new generation of UK nuclear plants is in jeopardy because
of EU regulations that are inflating costs and may deter
investment, MPs and energy suppliers warned.
The Guardian
FORMER NEWS INTERNATIONAL CEO CHARGED OVER 'COVER-UP'
Former chief executive of News International, the British
arm of News Corp, Rebekah Brooks made a defiant attack
on the "weak and unjust" decision by the prosecuting authorities
to bring charges against her on Tuesday.
EURO ZONE FACING PERIOD OF TURMOIL
Europe was facing a month of political and economic upheaval
after the failure of nine days of coalition talks in Greece
prompted fears that a fresh election in the crisis-torn country
would herald the start of the breakup of the single currency.
The Independent
FBI OPENS INVESTIGATION INTO JP MORGAN LOSSES
The FBI has opened an investigation into the losses racked
up at JP Morgan Chase, increasing the pressure on the
bank, which already has Wall Street regulators looking at last
week's massive trading losses.