PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 21

The Times

GROWTH, TAX AND BENEFITS PILE PRESSURE ON CAMERON

Conservative MPs will call this week for a new runway to be built in the South East of Britain by 2020 as David Cameron is hit with a rush of new ideas to drag Britain out of recession.

The Telegraph

CRACKS APPEAR IN STATE-BACKED LENDERS

European taxpayers face having to bankroll a new wave of bailouts amid growing funding problems at state backed borrowers across the region, according to senior bankers.

MURDOCH IN NEW SHAREHOLDER ROW

Rupert Murdoch will face a battle with shareholders if his media holding company News Corp makes another attempt to take full ownership of BSkyB, one of the broadcaster's most significant long term investors has warned.

IGLO IN TALKS WITH THREE SUITORS

Martin Glenn, chief executive of Iglo Group, will hold meetings with three potential suitors this week as the company pushes forward with its 2 billion euro ($2.54 billion) sale.

The Guardian

HIGH-STAKE GAMBLE AS CAMERON WARNS GREEK VOTERS

A second Greek vote next month backing parties opposed to the European Union's bailout package would be a decisive vote to leave the euro for which contingency plans have to be made now, David Cameron warned on Sunday.

The Independent

UK SMALL FIRMS MISSING OUT ON OLYMPIC GOLD RUSH

Small British companies seeking to benefit from the Games are being blocked by aggressive policing of Olympic trademarks, Federation of Small Businesses said on Sunday.