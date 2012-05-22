PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 22

MOVES-Deutsche Bank says hires BoA's Whitaker for New York FIG team
NEW YORK, March 3 Deutsche Bank has hired Adora Whitaker as a managing director in its Financial Institutions Group (FIG) in New York, the German bank said on Friday.
LONDON May 21 The Times
FORMULA ONE HEADS FOR SINGAPORE FLOTATION
Formula One Group is accelerating towards a $10 billion valuation after being given the green light for a listing by the Singapore stock exchange.
The Telegraph
ANGER AS FACEBOOK SHARES FALL 10 PERCENT
More than $10 billion was wiped off Facebook's value on its first full day as a public company, rattling investors and provoking criticism of the social network's banking advisers.
BARCLAYS TO SELL $6.1 BLN BLACKROCK STAKE
Barclays is to sell its 20 percent stake in U.S. fund manager BlackRock in a move that will crystallise a loss of up to $1 billion but boost the high street lender's capital buffers.
JOBS REPORT 'DOCTORED' BY UK GOVERNMENT
British Prime Minister David Cameron was accused on Monday of suppressing key recommendations from an "independent" report that warned that the government's family-friendly policies would undermine Britain's economic recovery.
The Guardian
REPRIEVE FOR UK'S NUCLEAR REACTORS
Britain's ageing nuclear reactors, which were due to close in the next decade, are set to be kept open under a plan approved by the industry's regulator, the Office for Nuclear Regulation.
The Independent
BOE'S CONDUCT AND FORECASTING TO BE INVESTIGATED
The Bank of England's performance in recent years is to be subject to a series of independent investigations, it was announced on Monday.
BEIJING/LONDON, March 3 COFCO Agri, the Swiss-based international grain arm of China's state run COFCO group, is bringing over up to 20 staff, including traders, to boost operations in Europe in a further shake-up of the business, sources familiar with the matter said.
NEW YORK, March 3 Rising coal prices and a more favorable outlook for the industry under President Donald Trump’s administration are allowing U.S. coal companies to sign new leveraged loans after being shut out of the market since mid-2015, despite a declining long-term outlook for the industry.