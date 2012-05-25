PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 25

LONDON May 24 The Times
UK MINISTERS SAY 'GREXIT' WILL FORCE A REFERENDUM
British prime minister David Cameron will face demands to
redraw Britain's relationship with Europe in the event of a
Greek exit from the euro zone, senior government sources
believe.
The Telegraph
DOUBLE-DIP IS DEPPER AS UK FACES 'HURRICANE'
Economists have warned of a fresh threat to the recovery
after official figures showed that Britain is being propped up
by "unsustainable" government spending.
PAY-OFF FOR LYNCH ON AUTONOMY EXIT
Mike Lynch, founder of the British software giant Autonomy,
which was acquired by Hewlett-Packard last year, will
receive a "multi-million dollar" pay-off on top of the $800
million he has already pocketed from the $10.6 billion deal.
The Guardian
UK'S CAMERON KNEW HUNT WOULD BACK BSKYB BID
The political scandal over Rupert Murdoch's battle to buy
BSkyB moved closer to David Cameron on Thursday after
new evidence undermined the Prime Minister's claim that his
Government was scrupulously even-handed in deciding on the 8
billion pound deal.
The Independent
FSA 'POWERLESS' OVER JP MORGAN
British regulators may be powerless to act against JP Morgan
over its chief investment office's huge, loss-making
positions in credit derivatives because of the bank's structure.