PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 30

The Times

SPAIN'S BANK CHIEF GOES AS CRISIS WORSENS

The disarray in Spain worsened on Tuesday as the country's central bank chief stepped down early and a record plunge in retail sales suggested that the country's recession was deepening.

The Telegraph

GERMANS WANT GOLD PLEDGED IN EURO PLAN

Southern Europe's debtor states would have to pledge their gold reserves and national treasure as collateral under a 2.3 trillion euros stabilisation plan gaining momentum in Germany.

UK RETAIL SALES ROAR BACK TO LIFE

British retailers have started recruiting for the first time in almost a decade it emerged on Tuesday, as CBI figures showed that sales grew at the fastest pace in 11 months in May.

The Guardian

CHRISTINE LAGARDE PAYS NO TAX

Christine Lagarde, the IMF boss who caused international outrage after she suggested in an interview with the Guardian on Friday that beleaguered Greeks might do well to pay their taxes, pays no taxes, it has emerged.

RIM FACES ANOTHER WRITEDOWN

BlackBerry-maker RIM faces having to make a third huge writedown on unsold stocks of smartphones and PlayBook tablets when its financial quarter ends on Saturday, analysts say. It would be the third large writeoff in three quarters.

The Independent

JLR ROARS AWAY TO RECORD PROFITS

Jaguar Land Rover has posted the highest profits in its history. The luxury car maker said that pre-tax profits grew from 1.1 billion pounds ($1.72 billion) last year, which was also a record, to 1.51 billion pounds.