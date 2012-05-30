PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 30

The Times
SPAIN'S BANK CHIEF GOES AS CRISIS WORSENS
The disarray in Spain worsened on Tuesday as the country's
central bank chief stepped down early and a record plunge in
retail sales suggested that the country's recession was
deepening.
The Telegraph
GERMANS WANT GOLD PLEDGED IN EURO PLAN
Southern Europe's debtor states would have to pledge
their gold reserves and national treasure as collateral under a
2.3 trillion euros stabilisation plan gaining momentum in
Germany.
UK RETAIL SALES ROAR BACK TO LIFE
British retailers have started recruiting for the first time
in almost a decade it emerged on Tuesday, as CBI figures showed
that sales grew at the fastest pace in 11 months in May.
The Guardian
CHRISTINE LAGARDE PAYS NO TAX
Christine Lagarde, the IMF boss who caused international
outrage after she suggested in an interview with the Guardian on
Friday that beleaguered Greeks might do well to pay their taxes,
pays no taxes, it has emerged.
RIM FACES ANOTHER WRITEDOWN
BlackBerry-maker RIM faces having to make a third
huge writedown on unsold stocks of smartphones and PlayBook
tablets when its financial quarter ends on Saturday, analysts
say. It would be the third large writeoff in three quarters.
The Independent
JLR ROARS AWAY TO RECORD PROFITS
Jaguar Land Rover has posted the highest profits
in its history. The luxury car maker said that pre-tax profits
grew from 1.1 billion pounds ($1.72 billion) last year, which
was also a record, to 1.51 billion pounds.