PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 31

BRIEF-Lonestar Resources US announces year end 2016 proved reserves
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The Independent
SPAIN THROWN LIFELINE BY BRUSSELS
The European Commission gave Spain an extra year to slash its deficit as the country battles a recession and record unemployment.
The Daily Telegraph
RBS INVESTORS MAY NEVER GET THEIR MONEY BACK, SAYS BANK
Shareholders in the Royal Bank of Scotland, whose stock has lost nearly all its value since the financial crisis, may never recover their investment, said the bank's chairman, Philip Hampton. Hampton said the bank still had much "baggage to clear up" before its value recovered.
CENTAMIN SUFFERS EXECUTIVE PAY REVOLT
Sixty-three percent of investors voted against gold miner Centamin's bonus plan. Shareholders are yet to receive a dividend from Centamin, and the Telegraph reported the company has no plans to change its pay course, despite the vote.
WEAVERING BOSS FOUND GUILTY OF FRAUD
Directors of the hedge fund Weavering Capital, including Magnus Peterson, were ordered to pay $450 million, after having been found to have manipulated figures and misled investors. A U.S. judge in the civil case against Peterson found his arguments "not credible".
BOOKER ACQUIRES MAKRO UK
Cash and carry chain Booker will buy Makro UK, the British branch of German retailer Metro, for 140 million pounds. The deal will allow Booker to sell to small and medium sized businesses, the company said.
The Guardian
RED ALERT FOR INVESTORS OVER SORRELL'S PAY RISE
The Association of British Insurers issued a "red top" alert over a 30 percent salary rise for WPP's chief executive Martin Sorrell.
The Times
FORMULA ONE TO DECIDE ON IPO THIS WEEKEND
Formula One's board will decide this weekend whether or not to go ahead with a $10 billion initial public offering in Singapore, after the Facebook IPO's dismal performance.
DEUTSCHE BANK FACES SHAREHOLDER REVOLT
Twenty-five UK pension funds and investors in Deutsche Bank are set to revolt at the annual meeting in Frankfurt over the bank's handling of the succession of chief executive Josef Ackermann. They would also like to have the chance to vote on executive pay, which they were denied last year.
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards
* Storm Resources Ltd. ("Storm" or the "company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016