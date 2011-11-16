PRESS DIGEST - British business - Nov 16

The Times

PLUTHERO LEAVES C&W IN TURMOIL AND IN THE RED

After six years, three profit warnings in 12 months and a controversial 10 million pound ($15.8 million) bonus, John Pluthero has marked the end of his reign at Cable & Wireless Worldwide with a plunge into the red and a freeze on dividends.

STAGECOACH ALL BUT LEAVES THE US SCHOOL BUS MARKET

Stagecoach has all but left the U.S. school bus market after selling its operations in Wisconsin for $47 million, meaning school buses now make up 1 percent of its U.S. operations.

The Telegraph

ITALIAN UNITY FAILS TO STEM EU MARKET FEARS

Political cooperation in Rome failed to prevent Italian borrowing costs being pushed into the "bailout zone" for the second time in a week, prompting warnings that Europe is "heading for an almighty crash."

OSBORNE REJECTS CALLS FOR TOUGHER BANK RULES

Britain's finance minister George Osborne has rejected calls for tighter bank legislation to be introduced more quickly by warning that Britain does "not want the financial stability of a graveyard".

MEAGRE GROWTH RECORDED FOR EURO ZONE AREA

The euro zone economy almost ground to a halt in the third quarter with 0.2 percent growth, reinforcing expectations the troubled region will fall back into recession over the coming months.

The Guardian

BRITAIN AND GERMANY SQUARE UP OVER FUTURE OF EUROPE

Tensions between Germany and Britain over how to handle the crisis in the euro zone deepened on Tuesday after allies of the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, claimed she would not allow Britain to "get away" with its refusal to back a European financial transactions tax.

The Independent

RELIEF IN UK AS PRICE RISES START TO EASE

Inflation in Britain fell back to 5 percent in October - from 5.2 percent the previous month - giving policymakers hope that price rises across the economy have now peaked.

