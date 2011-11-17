PRESS DIGEST - British business - Nov 17

The Times
BOE GOVERNOR CRITICISES WORLD LEADERS OVER EU CRISIS
The Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King accused
world leaders on Wednesday of piling pressure on the European
Central Bank to save the euro zone instead of "owning up" to
their responsibilities to stop the crisis.
INVESTEC BACKS FIRMS IN COURT DISPUTES
Investec has become the first British bank to back
companies engaged in Commercial Court disputes, with a promise
of taking a slice of the winnings if they succeed.
PADDY POWER SET TO BECOME GAMBLING FRONT RUNNER
Irish bookmaker Paddy Power is within reach of
becoming Europe's biggest publicly quoted gambling operator
after raising its outlook for full-year earnings growth on
Wednesday.
The Telegraph
UK HIT WITH SOARING UNEMPLOYMENT FIGURES
More than 1,300 fresh British job losses followed hard on
the news that the number of people without work in the UK has
hit its highest level in 17 years.
MERKEL'S BOLD BID TO SAVE THE EURO
Angela Merkel said she would "give up a piece of national
sovereignty" to save the euro, amid explosive rows between
Germany and its neighbours over bail-outs, fiscal policy and
financial taxes.
ITALY'S NEW ERA WITHOUT A SINGLE ELECTED POLITICIAN
Italy's new prime minister Mario Monti on Wednesday selected
his government - a team of ministers that does not include a
single elected politician.
The Guardian
BRITAIN BRACED FOR ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN
Britain's finance minister George Osborne is braced to admit
this month that the scale of Britain's economic slow down,
demonstrated yesterday by youth unemployment spiralling to more
than 1 million, means he will be unable to meet his main deficit
reduction target before the next election.
The Independent
SFO TO LAUNCH INQUIRY INTO OLYMPUS SCANDAL
The UK's Serious Fraud Office has become the latest
regulator to launch an investigation into Olympus as it
emerged that the scandal-hit camera and endoscope maker has
vowed to take legal action against any executives involved in
the corporate cover up.
