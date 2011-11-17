PRESS DIGEST - British business - Nov 17

The Times

BOE GOVERNOR CRITICISES WORLD LEADERS OVER EU CRISIS

The Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King accused world leaders on Wednesday of piling pressure on the European Central Bank to save the euro zone instead of "owning up" to their responsibilities to stop the crisis.

INVESTEC BACKS FIRMS IN COURT DISPUTES

Investec has become the first British bank to back companies engaged in Commercial Court disputes, with a promise of taking a slice of the winnings if they succeed.

PADDY POWER SET TO BECOME GAMBLING FRONT RUNNER

Irish bookmaker Paddy Power is within reach of becoming Europe's biggest publicly quoted gambling operator after raising its outlook for full-year earnings growth on Wednesday.

The Telegraph

UK HIT WITH SOARING UNEMPLOYMENT FIGURES

More than 1,300 fresh British job losses followed hard on the news that the number of people without work in the UK has hit its highest level in 17 years.

MERKEL'S BOLD BID TO SAVE THE EURO

Angela Merkel said she would "give up a piece of national sovereignty" to save the euro, amid explosive rows between Germany and its neighbours over bail-outs, fiscal policy and financial taxes.

ITALY'S NEW ERA WITHOUT A SINGLE ELECTED POLITICIAN

Italy's new prime minister Mario Monti on Wednesday selected his government - a team of ministers that does not include a single elected politician.

The Guardian

BRITAIN BRACED FOR ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN

Britain's finance minister George Osborne is braced to admit this month that the scale of Britain's economic slow down, demonstrated yesterday by youth unemployment spiralling to more than 1 million, means he will be unable to meet his main deficit reduction target before the next election.

The Independent

SFO TO LAUNCH INQUIRY INTO OLYMPUS SCANDAL

The UK's Serious Fraud Office has become the latest regulator to launch an investigation into Olympus as it emerged that the scandal-hit camera and endoscope maker has vowed to take legal action against any executives involved in the corporate cover up.

