PRESS DIGEST - British business - Nov 18

CBI CALLS FOR EXPANSION OF SOME UK AIRPORTS

The CBI is setting itself on a collision course with the government over what it regards as the coalition's failure to face up to the need for new runways in southeastern England.

SOUTH AFRICAN TYCOON POISED TO BUY LONDON LANDMARK

The South African billionaire Nathan Kirsh could soon be the new owner of the former NatWest headquarters, in the heart of London, after bidding 285 million pounds ($450 million) for the skyscraper.

BOEING'S BIG DEAL WITH INDONESIAN AIRLINE

Boeing moved a step closer to what may become one of the largest deals in its history after Lion Air, Indonesia's largest domestic airline, signalled an intention to buy 230 short-haul 737 aircraft at a list value of $21.7 billion

GERMANY PLOTS TO DERAIL UK PLOT

Germany has drawn up secret plans to prevent a British referendum on the overhaul of the European Union amid concerns it could derail the euro zone rescue package, leaked documents obtained by The Daily Telegraph disclose.

ASIAN INVESTORS SELL GERMAN BONDS AMID CRISIS

Europe hit new crisis levels as it emerged Asian investors and central banks have begun to sell German bonds and pull out of the euro zone, deeming leaders incapable of solving the region's problems.

UBS SLASHES INVESTMENT BANK

UBS has unveiled a dramatic restructuring of its once-dominant investment bank that will see the unit's size cut by 50 percent as the Swiss group refocuses on its wealth management arm.

MOD SPENT 600 MILLION POUNDS ON CONSULTANTS

The Ministry of Defence has spent almost 600 million pounds from the military's equipment budget to hire hundreds of outside specialists and consultants, routinely breaching government guidelines controlling this type of expenditure.

CITY TELLS VIRGIN TO EXPECT TOUGH FIGHT FROM BIG BANKS

Virgin Money faces an uphill struggle to make a meaningful impact on British banking, despite buying Northern Rock for a knockdown 747 million pounds and earmarking a possible flotation for as soon as 2014.

