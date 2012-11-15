PRESS DIGEST - British business - Nov 15

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
The Times
NORTON ROSE SETS FOOT FIRMLY ON WORLD STAGE
One of the City of London's most aggressive second-tier firms has seized a foothold in the lucrative American legal market in a dramatic deal that will create a global powerhouse with revenues of more than 1 billion pounds ($1.58 billion).
The Telegraph
'LONG AND WINDING ROAD' TO RECOVERY
Britain is on a "long and winding road" to economic recovery and faces several more years of slow growth, Sir Mervyn King, the governor of the Bank of England, warned on Tuesday.
AMAZON TAX 'DODGE' THREATENS UK RETAIL, SAYS JOHN LEWIS
The Government must tackle Amazon on tax or risk driving UK-based retailers out of business, the managing director of John Lewis has warned.
RBS MAY RELOCATE IF SCOTLAND BREAKS AWAY
The chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland has warned that "small countries don't often have big banks" as he outlined the risks of independence to maintaining the lender's Edinburgh head office.
The Guardian
ECONOMY WILL 'ZIGZAG' FOR YEARS, WARNS KING
The Bank of England hinted at fresh moves to boost Britain's economy on Wednesday after warning that persistently weak growth would still be casting a shadow over the country in the run up to the general election in 2015.
The Independent
OSBORNE'S SECRET WAR ON THE PM'S GREEN AGENDA
George Osborne's father-in-law has fuelled the civil war over energy policy within the Coalition Government by claiming that the chancellor is privately manoeuvring to undermine David Cameron's climate change promises.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.