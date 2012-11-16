PRESS DIGEST - British business - Nov 16

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
The Times
SENIOR STAFF GOT ANSWERS OFF WIKIPEDIA
A former senior BP executive made a crude calculation of the size of its Gulf of Mexico oil spill after consulting Wikipedia, the online website, it emerged on Thursday.
The Telegraph
66 BLN POUNDS SPENT ON RBS AND LLOYDS 'MAY BE LOST'
Taxpayers may never recoup the 66 billion pounds ($104.76 billion) of public money that was spent buying shares in Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group, MPs warn on Friday.
SUPERMARKET LOYALTY SCHEME FACE INQUIRY
Tesco's Clubcard and Sainsbury's Nectar loyalty scheme are set to be scrutinised by the Office of Fair Trading after the watchdog announced it is to explore personalised pricing on the internet.
TIME TO END TRIAL BY TWITTER, SAYS MCALPINE
Lord McAlpine has promised to end "trial by Twitter" by announcing an unprecedented series of libel actions against people who used the website to link him wrongly to child abuse allegations.
The Guardian
DOUBLE-DIP RECESSION CONFIRMED IN EURO ZONE
Euro zone GDP fell by 0.1 percent in the third quarter, plunging the region into a recession that economists fear could drag into next year.
The Independent
BP HIT WITH A RECORD $4.5 BLN PENALTY OVER GULF SPILL
BP will pay the biggest criminal penalty in U.S. legal history by some distance after reaching a $4.53 billion settlement with American authorities over the Gulf of Mexico spill.
