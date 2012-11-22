PRESS DIGEST - British business - Nov 22

The Times
BATTLE LINES DRAWN FOR EU BUDGET SHOWDOWN
France and Italy took aim at Britain's prized European
rebate on the eve of marathon budget talks that will be one of
the biggest tests of David Cameron's leadership.
OSBORNE TOLD TO FORGET HIS A-GAME AS REVENUES DRY UP
The government is heading for the loss of its triple-A
credit rating and a breach of its debt target, one of the
world's leading fund managers warned in the wake of a fresh
deterioration in public finances.
The Telegraph
BIG BANKS A FORCE FOR GOOD, SAYS OSBORNE
Big banks are good for Britain and must not be broken up,
said George Osborne, as he argued that having more large lenders
would be beneficial to society.
SUPERMARKET CHIEFS SEEK RELAXATION OF TRADING HOURS
The chief executives of two of Britain's biggest retailers
have written to the government to seek an extension of Sunday
trading hours on December 23, which is expected to be the
busiest shopping day of the year.
ANGER AT AMAZON'S WEB ADDRESS PUSH
Amazon is making a "land grab" for a swathe of
internet address endings, sparking worldwide protests.
The Guardian
GAZA CEASEFIRE ENDS A WEEK OF BLOODSHED
Israel and the Palestinians bowed to U.S. and international
pressure on Wednesday and agreed an end to eight days of
fighting in the Gaza Strip that has claimed more than 160 lives.
The Independent
BORROWING UP, TAX REVENUES DOWN
A slump in corporate tax receipts has dealt a blow to the
Government's deficit reduction plans, and may force the
Chancellor to outline further cuts and scrap part of his fiscal
mandate in his forthcoming autumn statement.