PRESS DIGEST - British business - Nov 28

The Times

WE'VE GOT THE BEST MAN FOR THE JOB, SAYS BOE'S KING

The economic and political pitfalls awaiting Mark Carney at the Bank of England were laid bare on Tuesday in a fractious parliamentary hearing in which Sir Mervyn King was challenged over the institution's culture and independence from the Treasury.

The Telegraph

'SHAM COMPETITION' MAY HIT FUTURE HIRING FOR BOE ROLES

The government ran a "sham competition" for the top job at the Bank of England that could jeopardise recruitment of future deputy governors, it has been claimed.

GOOGLE BOSS FIGHTS BACK OVER TAX PAYMENTS

Google's boss in Britain has defended the technology giant after politicians attacked foreign companies for trying to cheat the system with their tax practices.

OSBORNE'S CASH RAID ON QE WON'T HELP UK, WARNS KING

George Osborne's 37 billion pound ($59.30 billion) "cash grab" on the Bank of England's money-printing proceeds offers him no way to bolster the UK's finances, BoE governor Sir Mervyn King has warned.

The Guardian

PUBLIC WANTS PRESS WATCHDOG BACKED BY LAW, NEW POLL CLAIMS

David Cameron is facing a public backlash if he fails to act to rein in the press when Lord Justice Leveson reports on Wednesday, according to a poll which finds that 79 percent are in favour of an independent press regulator established by law.

The Independent

ENTWISTLE ASKED FOR BIGGER SEVERANCE PACKAGE

Former BBC director-general allegedly demanded more than a year's salary to leave the corporation without the threat of legal action.