PRESS DIGEST - British business - Nov 10

The Times
UK'S ADMIRAL HIT BY CAR INJURY CLAIMS
Admiral became London's financial car crash on
Wednesday as a surge in personal injury claims forced the owner
of the website confused.com into a profits warning that sent its
shares tumbling.
COMET SOLD AS OWNERS MAKE A DASH FOR THE EXIT
Struggling Comet stores will stay open after the entire
electrical retail chain was sold for less than the price of a
pack of batteries.
CITIGROUP IN TALKS TO SELL EMI BY FRIDAY
The protracted sale of EMI is drawing to a close as
Citigroup , the American bank that owns the British music
company, hopes to seal a $1.2 billion deal to sell its recorded
music division to Universal by Friday.
The Telegraph
FSA ISSUES RECORD FINE TO PRIVATE INVESTOR
Britain's financial watchdog the Financial Services
Authority (FSA) has handed out its largest fine to a private
individual, $9.6 million against one of India's richest
businessmen, Dubai based private investor Rameshkumar Goenka.
SAINSBURY CHIEF SAYS RETAILER IS INVESTING
Justin King, the chief executive of J Sainsbury ,
said he "shouldn't be apologising for investing in the UK
economy", as he defended the retailer opening more than 1
million square feet of new supermarket space in the UK this
year.
The Guardian
EURO ZONE CRISIS SPINS OUT OF CONTROL
Fears that Europe's sovereign debt crisis was spiralling out
of control intensified last night as political chaos in Athens
and Rome, and looming recession, created panic on world markets.
The Independent
BANKING REFORMS MAY FORCE HSBC TO QUIT UK
HSBC on Wednesday made its most explicit threat yet
that it is prepared to quit the UK if the government adopts the
Independent Commission on Banking's (ICB) proposed reforms in
full.
UK TRADE DEFICIT JUMPS BY BILLIONS
Britain's trade deficit shot up in September, according to
the Office for National Statistics, dealing a blow to the
government's hopes of presiding over an export-driven recovery.
($1 = 0.628 British Pounds)
