PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 4

The Times

AMERICAN AIRLINES SHARES NOSEDIVE

American Airlines' parent company on Monday suffered its biggest one-day share price fall since the 9/11 terror attacks, amid growing fears that it will file for bankruptcy.

CITIBANK FALLS FOUL OF JAPANESE RULES

Citibank has fallen foul of Japanese regulators for the fourth time since 2004, as Tokyo looks set to impose sanctions after finding that the bank had failed to advise customers about risks associated with its products.

DIAGEO TO TAKE OVER ETHIOPIAN BREWERY

Diageo has won an auction to buy Ethiopia's last remaining state brewery, the Meta Abo Brewery, for $225 million, after outbidding Heineken , SABMiller and a local group.

The Telegraph

BRITAIN KEEPS ITS TRIPLE-A RATING

Britain has hung on to its crucial AAA credit rating despite concerns over the stagnating economy and the government's growth strategy.

LONDON GATEWAY PROJECT SETS SAIL

A vast 1.5 billion pound port project set to become the UK's biggest creator of jobs will on Tuesday get the official go-ahead in a move likely to be hailed by ministers as a vote of confidence in the British economy.

The Guardian

OSBORNE PROMISES CREDIT LIFELINE TO UK FIRMS

Growing fears that the euro crisis will prompt a second UK banking seizure led British finance minister George Osborne to announce unprecedented plans on Monday for the Treasury to supply a multibillion credit line direct to British firms, starting with small and medium-sized businesses.

The Independent

UK MANUFACTURING UP, BUT FEARS GROW FOR EXPORTS

The British economy emitted a faint ray of sunshine on Monday with new figures showing that manufacturing output unexpectedly grew in September, for the first time in three months.

