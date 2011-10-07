PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 7

The Times

TRICHET MAKES LAST STAND AS ECB HEAD

The European Central Bank defied calls for an immediate cut in interest rates on Thursday, electing instead to launch a massive programme of emergency loans to the eurozone banking system.

EU OUTPUT DIPS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN OVER 2 YEARS

European Union productivity fell last month for the first time in two and a half years as the Markit PMI index fell to 49.3 from 50.1 in August, with output per head contracting in the manufacturing and services sectors.

SONY SEEKS FULL CONTROL ON ERICSSON

Sony is close to taking complete control of its mobile phone joint venture with Ericsson (ERICb.ST). It is believed that the companies were on the verge of an agreement in the summer but the deal fell through.

The Telegraph

MOUCHEL CEO QUITS AFTER CONTRACT ERRORS

Support services group Mouchel has crashed into a new crisis after it revealed an "actuarial error" would wipe 4.3 million pound ($6.6 million) from expected profits, forcing its chief executive, Richard Cuthbert, to step down.

DEXIA SHARES SUSPENDED AS RESCUE NEARS

Trading in the shares of Dexia was suspended as the markets waited for the announcement of a restructuring plan for the stricken Franco-Belgian lender.

The Guardian

WORLD PAYS TRIBUTE TO STEVE JOBS

The bunches of flowers began arriving outside Apple stores as morning broke around the world: a potent symbol of the extraordinary outpouring of emotion that greeted the death on Thursday of Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple Inc .

The Independent

BOE KING SAYS UK FACES ANOTHER ROUND OF QE

The Bank of England caught financial markets by surprise by announcing it will inject 75 billion pounds ($115.5 billion) into the ailing British economy over the next four months.

($1 = 0.647 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.650 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)