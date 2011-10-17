PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 17

The Times
SMALL FIRMS TO GET BOOST FROM NEW LENDER
A new bank formed from the amalgamation of three existing
savings and lending businesses will open on Monday with the aim
of kick-starting lending to small businesses in the UK.
EURO ZONE ROW HEATS UP WITH U.S.
The row between Europe and America over the economic crisis
intensified, as German ministers led the attack vowing that the
continent would go it alone on a financial transaction tax.
OSBORNE'S OIL PLAN IS DEEMED AS 'POINTLESS'
Oil and Gas UK warned that the British finance minister
George Osborne's proposed "oil price trigger" mechanism is not
boosting investment in the North Sea.
The Telegraph
MOUCHEL'S INTERIM CHAIRMAN QUITS AFTER DAYS
The chairman of Mouchel , the crisis-stricken
support services company, has resigned, just three days after
being appointed to the role.
ALCUIN CAPITAL PICKS UP KRISPY KREME UK DIVISION
The British arm of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc has
been snapped up by a private equity company in a deal that
values the business at 25 million pounds.
UK ECONOMY BROUGHT TO GRINDING HALT BY EU CRISIS
British taxpayers may be dragged into a rescue package for
the euro zone after a leading forecaster, the Ernst & Young ITEM
Club, warned that the crisis had brought the UK's economy
"grinding to a halt."
The Guardian
EU REVEAL INFRASTRUCTURE JOBS PLAN
The EU will this week launch plans to invest 50 billion euro
(44 billion pound) in modernising digital, energy and transport
networks, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs over the next
few years.
The Independent
TALE OF TWO ECONOMIC HALVES IN BRITAIN
Britain's north-south divide is turning into a chasm as a
shuddering recovery and steep cuts to public spending hit the
North of the UK far more than the South, according to two sets
of figures published on Monday.
($1 = 0.631 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)