PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 17

The Times

SMALL FIRMS TO GET BOOST FROM NEW LENDER

A new bank formed from the amalgamation of three existing savings and lending businesses will open on Monday with the aim of kick-starting lending to small businesses in the UK.

EURO ZONE ROW HEATS UP WITH U.S.

The row between Europe and America over the economic crisis intensified, as German ministers led the attack vowing that the continent would go it alone on a financial transaction tax.

OSBORNE'S OIL PLAN IS DEEMED AS 'POINTLESS'

Oil and Gas UK warned that the British finance minister George Osborne's proposed "oil price trigger" mechanism is not boosting investment in the North Sea.

The Telegraph

MOUCHEL'S INTERIM CHAIRMAN QUITS AFTER DAYS

The chairman of Mouchel , the crisis-stricken support services company, has resigned, just three days after being appointed to the role.

ALCUIN CAPITAL PICKS UP KRISPY KREME UK DIVISION

The British arm of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc has been snapped up by a private equity company in a deal that values the business at 25 million pounds.

UK ECONOMY BROUGHT TO GRINDING HALT BY EU CRISIS

British taxpayers may be dragged into a rescue package for the euro zone after a leading forecaster, the Ernst & Young ITEM Club, warned that the crisis had brought the UK's economy "grinding to a halt."

The Guardian

EU REVEAL INFRASTRUCTURE JOBS PLAN

The EU will this week launch plans to invest 50 billion euro (44 billion pound) in modernising digital, energy and transport networks, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs over the next few years.

The Independent

TALE OF TWO ECONOMIC HALVES IN BRITAIN

Britain's north-south divide is turning into a chasm as a shuddering recovery and steep cuts to public spending hit the North of the UK far more than the South, according to two sets of figures published on Monday.

