PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 18

The Times
STEELMAKER TO JOIN LONDON BLUE CHIPS
Evraz HK1q.L, a Russian steel producer part-owned by Roman
Abramovich, is set to take its place in the FTSE 100 in a move
that will compound the dominance of natural resource stocks in
London's leading index.
EQUITABLE LIFE GROUP ATTACKS UK TREASURY
Thousands of Equitable Life policyholders in Britain could
die before they receive compensation amid continuing government
"incompetence," the mutual's chief campaign group has warned.
BUMI PULLS OUT OF INDONESIA DEAL
Bumi , the mining investment vehicle founded by Nat
Rothschild, has pulled out of a $2 billion deal to raise its
stake in its Indonesian partner to 75 percent.
The Telegraph
BP PARTNER AGREES TO HELP WITH OIL SPILL COSTS
Anadarko , one of BP's partners involved in
the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, has agreed to pay $4 billion
towards clean-up costs and civil claims resulting from the
accident.
G4S TO TAKEOVER MOVE FOR RIVAL ISS
Security group G4S is set to become one of the
world's largest private sector employers after agreeing a deal
to buy the cleaning and catering provider ISS for
5.2 billon pounds.
BERLIN EXPERTS FEAR EURO BREAKUP
Plans to increase the firepower of Europe's bailout
machinery with extra leverage threaten France's AAA rating and
risk setting off a dangerous chain of events, a top German
institute has warned.
The Guardian
IPHONE 4 SALES HEADING FOR NEW GADGET WORLD RECORD
Apple has sold more than 4 million of its new
iPhone 4S smartphones in just three days since its launch, with
handsets snapped up at a speed that is likely to set the record
for the world's fastest selling consumer electronics gadget.
The Independent
SACKED BOSS OF OLYMPUS PASSES PAPERS TO SFO
Michael Woodford, the chief executive fired by Olympus
after just two weeks in the post, on Monday told the
company he "welcomed" their threats of legal action, as he
passed crucial documents to Britain's Serious Fraud Office.
($1 = 0.635 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)