PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 19

The Times

COMPANIES TURN THEIR BACKS ON RBS AND LLOYDS

Companies are cutting their business with the taxpayer-owned lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds amid fears the cost of borrowing will rise after the recent ratings downgrade by Moody's.

APPLE MISSES QUARTERLY EXPECTATIONS

Tim Cook was faced with explaining a rare miss in Apple's quarterly results, his first as chief executive, as iPhone sales fell far short of expectations.

EU CALLS FOR LISBON TO FOLLOW IRISH EXAMPLE

Portugal must follow the example of Ireland and put its finances in order if it is to qualify for its 68 billion pound ($106 billion) bailout, the European Economic Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said, after Lisbon announced a new round of austerity measures.

The Telegraph

INFLATION SPARKS BIGGEST BUSINESS RATE RISE IN 20 YEARS

British businesses face the biggest annual jump in business rates for over 20 years as the government uses September's 5.6 percent retail price inflation to set next April's rates rise.

QE PUSHES FAMILIES INTO DEBT, SAYS BOE'S KING

Households will take longer than hoped to pay off their debts and cut down on their shopping habits because of the Bank of England's money printing programme, the bank's governor warned.

FRENCH FEARS ESCALATE AS BOND YIELDS RISE

Concerns over the health of the French economy in the event of further European sovereign bailouts saw yields on the country's debt spike to their highest level relative to Germany's since 1992.

The Guardian

FRANCE AND GERMANY TO BOLSTER EURO RESCUE FUND

France and Germany have reached agreement to boost the eurozone's rescue fund to 2 trillion euro as part of a "comprehensive plan" to resolve the sovereign debt crisis, which this weekend's summit should endorse, EU diplomats said on Tuesday.

The Independent

SACK OLYMPUS BOARD AND I WILL RETURN, SAYS EX-BOSS

The ousted Olympus chief executive, Michael Woodford, pledged on Tuesday to return if shareholders cut out the "cancer" at the company by removing the current board.

($1 = 0.635 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.639 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)